Governor Abbott, Omnicare Announce COVID-19 Testing For Patients, Staff At Assisted Living Facilities, Nursing Homes

July 10, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Omnicare, a CVS Health company, is partnering with the State of Texas to provide COVID-19 point-of-care testing for assisted living facilities and nursing homes throughout the state. This partnership will provide on-site same-day testing and results for both facility staff and their residents.

"This partnership with Omnicare and CVS Health will increase COVID-19 testing in our assisted living facilities and nursing homes and help us protect vulnerable Texans from COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "Our collaboration with public and private entities is crucial to ramping up testing in Texas and mitigating the spread of this virus—especially among our most vulnerable populations."

"At Omnicare, we are continuously exploring solutions to directly address availability and access to COVID-19 testing for the long-term-care industry," said Jim Love, Omnicare President. "We recognize the disproportionate impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on these critically important healthcare facilities and their highly vulnerable patient population, and we are determined to be part of the solution as demand for testing continues to grow in this sector."

These test sites help enable a goal of processing up to 100,000 tests in the first month alone. Testing in assisted living facilities began yesterday, July 9th. State testing teams completed testing of all nursing home staff and residents in June at the direction of Governor Abbott. Omnicare will begin testing in nursing homes next week.