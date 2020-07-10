Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2020 Assets Under Management

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2020 totaled $120.6 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $64.0 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $56.6 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY    
     
As of June 30, 2020 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $21,469    
Global Discovery 1,018    
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 13,900    
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 4,692    
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity 2,104    
Non-U.S. Growth 19,976    
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 3,367    
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity 2,832    
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,180    
International Value Team    
International Value 19,193    
Global Value Team    
Global Value 16,000    
Select Equity 13    
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets 477    
Credit Team    
High Income 4,278    
Developing World Team    
Developing World 5,396    
Thematic Team    
Thematic 1,859    
     
Other Assets Under Management2 820    
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $120,574    

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Thematic Team in the Thematic Long/Short strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

 

