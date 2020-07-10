GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial
/EIN News/ -- Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), July 10, 2020 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and chronic liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.
Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2020:
- 47,698 shares
- €843,093.45
During the first half of 2020, total trading was:
- On the buy side: 907,525 shares for a total amount of €12,000,487.51
- On the sell side: 877,959 shares for a total amount of €11,820,318.69
During this same period in the first half of 2020, the number of trades were:
- On the buy side: 2,397
- On the sell side: 3,847
As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 27, 911 shares
- €769 849,43
GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and chronic liver diseases. GENFIT is dedicated to the research and development of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for diseases associated with high unmet medical needs. GENFIT, pioneer in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery, relies on a rich history and strong scientific heritage to develop its research programs. Its most advanced drug candidate, elafibranor, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (“RESOLVE-IT”) as a potential treatment for NASH and GENFIT plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial of elafibranor in patients with PBC, a liver condition of auto-immune origin. As part of GENFIT’s comprehensive approach to clinical management of patients with NASH, the Company is also developing a new, non-invasive blood-based diagnostic technology, NIS4™, which, if approved, could enable easier identification of patients with NASH eligible to therapeutic intervention. With facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA, the Company has approximately 200 employees. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to GENFIT, including statements about the Company’s next development steps, and the potential of its product candidates. The use of certain words, including “believe,” “potential,” “expect” and “will” and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on the current expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including related to safety, biomarkers, progression of, and results from, its ongoing and planned clinical trials, review and approvals by regulatory authorities of its drug and diagnostic candidates and the Company’s continued ability to raise capital to fund its development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”), including those listed in Section 2.1 “Main Risks and Uncertainties” of the Company’s 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on May 27, 2020 under n° D.20-0503, which is available on GENFIT’s website (www.genfit.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and public filings and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s 20-F dated May 27, 2020. In addition, even if the Company’s results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
H1 2020
| Buy Side
| Sell Side
|Date
| Number of executions
| Number of shares
| Traded amount in EUR
| Number of executions
|Number of shares
| Traded amount in EUR
|TOTAL
|2 397
|907 525
|12 000 487,51
|3 847
|877 959
|11 820 318,69
|02/01/2020
|18
|5001
|92 617,90
|60
|12001
|222 617,90
|03/01/2020
|22
|5001
|91 018,64
|22
|5001
|91 958,64
|06/01/2020
|25
|5001
|89 858,04
|16
|3001
|54 318,04
|07/01/2020
|22
|9018
|163 624,25
|18
|4001
|73 118,25
|08/01/2020
|18
|5984
|106 254,08
|16
|5001
|88 917,87
|09/01/2020
|6
|4001
|71 417,81
|29
|8001
|143 927,81
|10/01/2020
|33
|7785
|144 343,74
|36
|8564
|158 612,54
|13/01/2020
|12
|4217
|78 492,92
|16
|4438
|82 834,12
|14/01/2020
|7
|2001
|37 118,63
|19
|6001
|112 348,63
|15/01/2020
|15
|4001
|75 418,95
|13
|3001
|57 068,95
|16/01/2020
|20
|5001
|93 518,90
|6
|2001
|37 718,90
|17/01/2020
|20
|5001
|92 668,65
|1
|1
|18,65
|20/01/2020
|15
|3001
|55 418,41
|16
|6001
|111 718,41
|21/01/2020
|18
|3627
|67 080,92
|6
|2001
|37 118,70
|22/01/2020
|31
|11001
|198 118,50
|11
|2001
|36 918,50
|23/01/2020
|54
|18292
|317 071,19
|55
|13660
|236 224,14
|24/01/2020
|59
|20001
|336 217,05
|62
|12436
|210 381,25
|27/01/2020
|22
|9001
|145 256,18
|42
|9466
|153 676,74
|28/01/2020
|30
|12310
|199 073,03
|7
|3001
|49 136,50
|29/01/2020
|16
|7692
|124 882,43
|35
|9001
|147 266,16
|30/01/2020
|16
|6990
|111 410,85
|9
|2225
|35 717,28
|31/01/2020
|13
|8012
|125 591,17
|31
|8539
|135 005,48
|03/02/2020
|1
|1
|15,40
|7
|1002
|15 660,91
|04/02/2020
|1
|1
|15,94
|11
|3342
|53 917,74
|05/02/2020
|1
|1
|16,24
|1
|1
|16,24
|06/02/2020
|5
|1809
|28 663,01
|18
|1809
|28 891,10
|07/02/2020
|16
|4193
|66 068,79
|7
|2001
|31 815,99
|10/02/2020
|15
|4001
|61 816,20
|28
|4001
|62 616,20
|11/02/2020
|6
|2001
|32 015,70
|16
|4454
|71 840,20
|12/02/2020
|9
|4844
|79 534,29
|41
|6979
|115 228,04
|13/02/2020
|18
|7001
|116 166,51
|84
|9122
|151 378,68
|14/02/2020
|5
|6001
|100 716,67
|49
|8492
|142 371,64
|17/02/2020
|7
|1001
|16 566,80
|5
|2001
|33 516,80
|18/02/2020
|10
|13645
|222 538,52
|24
|6995
|114 225,74
|19/02/2020
|1
|1
|16,37
|18
|2525
|41 708,28
|20/02/2020
|2
|1001
|16 216,33
|7
|1001
|16 316,33
|21/02/2020
|46
|20001
|306 865,15
|94
|19001
|298 015,48
|24/02/2020
|11
|5001
|75 215,42
|29
|4808
|72 529,21
|25/02/2020
|15
|3001
|44 715,08
|2
|214
|3 231,38
|26/02/2020
|11
|3001
|42 714,50
|19
|3001
|43 014,50
|27/02/2020
|5
|3001
|41 714,02
|26
|2550
|35 770,38
|28/02/2020
|13
|4001
|53 813,40
|32
|4101
|55 697,40
|02/03/2020
|16
|17533
|232 335,60
|108
|17533
|243 289,55
|03/03/2020
|7
|2359
|34 905,70
|79
|14119
|211 958,10
|04/03/2020
|7
|3001
|44 615,38
|7
|2001
|29 915,38
|05/03/2020
|9
|3643
|53 424,00
|15
|1283
|19 115,28
|06/03/2020
|13
|3001
|42 014,16
|17
|2004
|28 106,76
|09/03/2020
|8
|2001
|25 432,71
|29
|2001
|25 642,71
|10/03/2020
|1
|1
|13,01
|1
|1
|13,01
|11/03/2020
|6
|1001
|12 813,36
|10
|1335
|17 131,96
|12/03/2020
|41
|14001
|162 862,00
|29
|3860
|44 576,36
|13/03/2020
|1
|1
|11,06
|48
|7960
|92 391,04
|16/03/2020
|23
|11001
|106 610,02
|56
|9870
|95 714,65
|17/03/2020
|13
|4001
|37 409,50
|24
|5132
|48 604,61
|18/03/2020
|72
|23001
|290 170,50
|162
|47179
|601 296,74
|19/03/2020
|62
|16001
|203 792,95
|156
|22282
|286 049,80
|20/03/2020
|21
|6314
|79 459,90
|22
|2190
|28 846,00
|23/03/2020
|13
|4878
|58 389,66
|40
|4878
|59 211,37
|24/03/2020
|27
|8001
|102 523,20
|34
|10001
|130 913,20
|25/03/2020
|18
|5001
|65 163,20
|25
|5001
|66 613,20
|26/03/2020
|8
|1599
|20 047,40
|66
|6001
|77 202,60
|27/03/2020
|21
|4000
|52 350,00
|25
|4000
|53 000,00
|30/03/2020
|1
|1
|13,30
|1
|1
|13,30
|31/03/2020
|18
|3001
|40 213,40
|14
|3001
|40 287,64
|01/04/2020
|1
|1
|13,10
|1
|1
|13,10
|02/04/2020
|42
|4767
|68 105,20
|15
|6001
|86 013,80
|03/04/2020
|28
|7001
|107 332,89
|38
|8350
|127 774,10
|06/04/2020
|16
|2652
|41 381,92
|10
|1652
|25 936,40
|07/04/2020
|45
|14601
|219 695,86
|85
|11237
|169 211,06
|08/04/2020
|18
|7001
|104 365,00
|17
|5001
|74 315,00
|09/04/2020
|7
|2765
|42 969,30
|16
|2765
|43 110,30
|14/04/2020
|12
|2644
|41 210,55
|11
|3001
|47 395,45
|15/04/2020
|24
|5358
|85 020,85
|25
|4818
|77 169,32
|16/04/2020
|19
|3236
|50 528,60
|11
|3235
|51 089,40
|17/04/2020
|25
|5001
|80 106,05
|6
|3001
|48 516,05
|20/04/2020
|42
|17361
|307 481,40
|75
|23833
|412 856,64
|21/04/2020
|106
|31135
|605 287,21
|141
|28008
|544 715,31
|22/04/2020
|19
|8001
|158 319,40
|51
|8383
|164 953,56
|23/04/2020
|83
|29772
|571 384,02
|168
|21806
|419 833,90
|24/04/2020
|63
|19230
|360 064,78
|81
|15644
|296 484,56
|27/04/2020
|39
|13001
|245 518,50
|109
|15076
|284 722,29
|28/04/2020
|10
|3001
|56 418,98
|28
|5915
|112 368,70
|29/04/2020
|22
|8001
|155 418,99
|88
|12722
|248 951,47
|30/04/2020
|24
|12001
|239 419,98
|74
|11324
|226 998,53
|04/05/2020
|78
|17572
|340 797,20
|75
|14460
|281 643,58
|05/05/2020
|34
|9947
|199 561,26
|59
|11262
|225 722,22
|06/05/2020
|8
|5055
|100 578,68
|16
|2522
|50 615,92
|07/05/2020
|26
|10001
|196 919,63
|42
|9285
|184 091,35
|08/05/2020
|26
|6001
|119 019,70
|59
|7116
|142 298,20
|11/05/2020
|19
|8573
|171 274,29
|69
|12573
|252 021,49
|12/05/2020
|47
|41023
|289 448,28
|85
|41023
|289 575,84
|13/05/2020
|29
|14063
|96 476,90
|26
|10063
|69 900,14
|14/05/2020
|19
|8939
|57 509,70
|7
|3001
|19 506,50
|15/05/2020
|25
|19059
|103 422,06
|14
|5001
|27 505,90
|18/05/2020
|24
|10943
|54 585,26
|15
|13001
|67 644,82
|19/05/2020
|12
|8001
|42 155,21
|16
|10001
|53 265,21
|20/05/2020
|26
|16002
|82 010,43
|20
|10001
|51 455,35
|21/05/2020
|15
|6337
|31 234,60
|9
|3726
|18 476,95
|22/05/2020
|16
|8665
|41 775,27
|17
|9665
|47 289,02
|25/05/2020
|5
|3001
|14 504,95
|4
|3001
|14 654,95
|26/05/2020
|8
|4001
|19 454,94
|7
|2584
|12 645,31
|27/05/2020
|12
|5001
|24 544,90
|5
|4001
|19 854,90
|28/05/2020
|8
|4001
|19 654,97
|9
|5001
|24 872,97
|29/05/2020
|9
|6001
|29 138,96
|3
|2001
|9 804,96
|01/06/2020
|3
|2001
|9 554,87
|6
|2001
|9 654,87
|02/06/2020
|7
|5001
|24 204,90
|16
|7001
|34 304,90
|03/06/2020
|3
|2001
|9 654,88
|3
|1001
|4 904,88
|04/06/2020
|8
|2001
|9 504,80
|12
|3001
|14 454,80
|05/06/2020
|4
|3001
|14 404,83
|7
|6001
|29 454,83
|08/06/2020
|3
|2001
|9 905,00
|10
|9001
|46 655,00
|09/06/2020
|33
|23001
|133 156,00
|24
|13001
|74 441,00
|10/06/2020
|22
|11320
|61 762,20
|16
|7001
|38 505,55
|11/06/2020
|14
|9682
|49 664,60
|13
|7001
|36 005,30
|12/06/2020
|11
|8001
|40 105,00
|17
|8001
|40 505,00
|15/06/2020
|13
|7001
|35 655,14
|9
|7001
|36 005,14
|16/06/2020
|10
|6001
|32 355,38
|12
|8001
|43 585,38
|17/06/2020
|9
|3677
|20 455,75
|15
|8001
|44 505,35
|18/06/2020
|22
|12001
|68 955,69
|19
|8001
|46 605,69
|19/06/2020
|8
|4325
|23 555,10
|8
|5001
|27 655,50
|22/06/2020
|5
|2001
|10 855,38
|9
|3501
|19 500,38
|23/06/2020
|1
|1
|5,44
|12
|6001
|32 725,44
|24/06/2020
|3
|1001
|5 305,50
|4
|1001
|5 560,50
|25/06/2020
|1
|1
|5,20
|1
|1
|5,20
|26/06/2020
|11
|5001
|25 455,35
|1
|1
|5,35
|29/06/2020
|10
|6001
|30 205,05
|10
|6001
|30 520,05
|30/06/2020
|9
|5001
|25 205,12
|4
|3001
|15 205,12
