Rep. Thompson Commends Shadow Creek High School on Drive Safe Eagle Scout Project

by: Rep. Thompson, Ed

07/10/2020

PEARLAND – When Representative Ed Thompson was approached by a young high school student about his Eagle Scout Project, he didn't hesitate to assist once he learned about the subject matter of the project. Hudson Selsky has been involved in scouting since he was six years old and now—at fifteen—he is finalizing his Eagle Scout Project, which is called "Drive Safe."

"When I started considering what I wanted to do for my Eagle Project, I knew it needed to be something that was both personal to me and beneficial to my community," stated Selsky. "In February of 2020, while practicing driving with my dad, we were hit from behind by a person using their cellphone. Although no one was hurt, I realized that others may not be so lucky. For my Eagle Scout Project, I decided to raise awareness about the hazards of distracted driving in an attempt to protect Pearland citizens from potential accidents."

After much research, Hudson created a flyer that he hopes to distribute throughout his community once his Troop is permitted to meet again and coordinate.

"My hope is that driver safety will become a priority on the roads. That's why I'm proud of Hudson and commend his work. I have high hopes that 'Drive Safe' will encourage positive behavior on the road," shared Rep. Thompson.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) shared that since Nov. 7, 2000, fatalities resulting from vehicle crashes on Texas roadways have numbered almost 67,000. The leading causes of fatalities continue to be failure to stay in one lane, alcohol, and speed. To decrease the chances of roadway crashes and fatalities, TxDOT reminds drivers to:

• Buckle seatbelts—all passengers need to be buckled; • Pay attention—put phones away and avoid distractions; • Never drink and drive or do drugs and drive—get a sober ride home; and • Drive the speed limit—obey speed limits and drive slower when weather conditions warrant.

Selsky, a Pearland native, is a rising Junior at Shadow Creek High School. In addition to scouting, he plays for his high school band.

For more information on the Drive Safe Project, email: drivesafe404@gmail.com

