Concord RENTS Announces the Groundbreaking For Venue At Viera Senior Living Apartments

The 1st Affordable Senior Housing Community in the Town of Viera, FL

/EIN News/ -- VIERA, Fla., July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConcordRENTS announces the groundbreaking of Venue at Viera Senior Living Apartments, a $32 Million affordable senior housing community, consisting of 145 apartment homes serving those making 40% - 80% of the area median income. As the newest affordable senior community in Brevard County and the first ever in the town of Viera, Venue at Viera Senior Living is located on N. Wickham Road, west of I-95, near the Viera Hospital. Within minutes of The Avenue at Viera, Duran Golf Club and Viera Regional Park, this community is set to satisfy all of your recreational, entertainment and dining needs and desires.



Perfect for Seniors looking to live in the heart of it all, this community is comprised of a 4-Story Mid-Rise building serviced by stress-free easy access elevators along with single story Villas with private screened in patios and extended brick paver patios on select units. These homes will feature one, two and oversized two bedroom with den apartment homes, allowing options of extra space for those that have recently downsized to those not ready to retire and needing a home office. Each home will be fully equipped with granite countertops, CleanSteel energy efficient appliances and screened in patios, along with other modern features. The residents will also be able to take advantage of community amenities that include a clubhouse with a resident activities center, “Collector’s Edition 1965 Mustang Pool Table”, business center, heart healthy cardio and fitness studio and pedestrian-friendly sidewalks. As more details are released, updates will be provided on www.ConcordRENTS.com .

The Town of Viera is a master planned community centrally located on Florida’s Space Coast, near the City of Melbourne and in the heart of Central Florida’s High Tech Corridor. It is the home of the Brevard County Government Center, which houses the County’s administration offices, and the USSSA Sports Complex, which holds national and international amateur tournaments and is the largest multi-sport athletic organization in the world. With integrated highway access providing an easy commute, Viera is a great home base for workers for multiple top tier employers including SpaceX, Northrup Grumman, Lockheed Martin and NASA.

Funding for Venue at Viera Senior Living comes from $16.76 Million in Tax-Exempt Bonds, issued by the Brevard County Housing Finance Authority, $10.98 Million in equity from the sale of Federal Housing Tax Credits allocated through Florida Housing Finance Corporation, and other sources provided through by the Developer, Atlantic Housing Partners, L.L.L.P.

ConcordRENTS is a national leader in high quality, customer-focused property management of affordable multifamily rental housing. ConcordRENTS oversees over 100 properties in Florida.