Governor Phil Scott Announces Housing Assistance Programs

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott, the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Vermont State Housing Authority and the Vermont State Housing Finance Agency today announced $30 million in housing assistance to those affected by COVID-19. The programs, first proposed by the Administration and amended and passed by the Legislature, utilize federal CARES Act funding to provide relief for those tenants unable to pay rent, landlords suffering from a loss of rent payments and those lower income homeowners needing assistance in paying their mortgages.

“Landlords, renters, homeowners and those experiencing homelessness have all been impacted by this virus and need assistance, which is why we’ve worked closely with the Legislature to provide this relief,” said Governor Phil Scott. “As we continue to fight this virus, keep Vermonters safe and restart our economy, we know our recovery starts with everyone having a safe and secure place to call home.”

These relief programs will be available starting Monday, July 13 through two different programs.

The Vermont State Housing Authority, an agency that manages federal rental assistance programs statewide, will administer the $25 million rental assistance program. Applications, additional program eligibility requirement, and answers to FAQs will be available on Monday, July 13 at www.vsha.org/rental-housing-stabilization-program/.

The Vermont Housing Finance Agency, an agency that finances affordable housing statewide, will administer the $5 million mortgage assistance payments, providing some relief to lower income homeowners who could otherwise face foreclosure.

Knowing the need is great and the demand for this assistance will be high, technical assistance has been made available through the Vermont Landlord Association to help landlords across the state access this rental assistance program and through Vermont Legal Aid to help tenants and homeowners access these funds.

“We are proud to be working with these partners to provide this assistance and thankful for their collaboration in getting these programs together so quickly to aid Vermonters in need,” said DHCD Commissioner Josh Hanford. “This is a great first step and we will continue to work with our partners to create programs that ensure Vermonters get the housing assistance they need.”

These programs represent the first $30 million of the total $85 million allocated to address housing needs in H.966.

More information on these programs will be available at accd.vermont.gov.

For more information on: