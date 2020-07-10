Digital Innovation Leads as MAGIC Cancels Live Event in Las Vegas and Powers Forward with Comprehensive Digital Trade Event Launch

Despite disruptions to live events in 2020, MAGIC’s soon-to-launch digital trade event is gaining momentum in the fashion wholesale industry as a more effective and comprehensive marketplace for fashion wholesale commerce this fall.

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets Fashion announced today the cancellation of MAGIC’s Las Vegas fashion wholesale tradeshow at the Las Vegas Convention Center, which was set to run from September 30 – October 2, 2020. Instead, MAGIC, with sister shows, COTERIE, PROJECT, MICAM Americas, and CHILDREN’S CLUB, is in full swing to debut their digital trade event, scheduled to open on September 1, 2020 and run through November 1, 2020.



MAGIC, the largest domestic fashion tradeshow in Las Vegas, which includes WWDMAGIC, PROJECT, MICAM Americas, POOLTRADESHOW, STITCH, and SOURCING at MAGIC draws an audience of international and domestic retailers, brands, media, and industry influencers. With the offering of a comprehensive and centralized digital trade platform this fall, brands and retailers will benefit from an inclusive, location-free opportunity to connect and conduct commerce – bridging the gap created by the continued uncertainty of travel restrictions and health and safety concerns. This digital trade event - one of the largest digital marketplaces for fashion wholesale - is the initial step forward within a much larger, future-facing plan of collaborative physical and digital events for the fashion wholesale industry.

“Based on our discussions with partners and stakeholders surrounding health, safety, and travel concerns across the country, cancelling our late September Las Vegas event, while disappointing, is the best path forward for our fashion community,” said Nancy Walsh, President of Informa Markets Fashion. “Current climate aside, re-evaluating, re-adjusting, and continually maturing our business model has always been part of our company ethos. Our digital trade event is a natural and necessary first step in revolutionizing and innovating our business in a time that is primed for digital opportunity and outlets.”

MAGIC’s digital marketplace, powered by NuORDER will not only feature new and known brands across women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, and footwear, but like the live event, will also feature a robust line-up of educational programming and seminars. With a full 8-week run time, retail buyers will be able to leisurely explore a full library of shoppable editorials and engaging educational content, from tastemaker-curated roundups and retail discovery sessions to timely industry insights. The fusion of community and value-add content will generate a more efficient endless aisle experience of unique product discovery for retailers.

Additionally, participating brands will benefit from enhanced brand storytelling and the ability to make more informed merchandising decisions in real time through data analytics and NuORDER’S market-leading features such as digital catalogs, line sheets, 360 imagery, and shoppable hotspots to connect and conduct commerce. While the momentum is gaining to utilize this new platform and its technology, exhibitors are already gearing up for onboarding, with weekly webinar training sessions in full swing. Helping brands quickly become comfortable navigating the virtual showroom technology, each hour-long session features a comprehensive tutorial demonstrating platform functionalities and capabilities, followed by a live audience Q&A.

“From the very beginning of planning a digital component to our events, back in early 2020, we have been diligently taking strides forward to ensure a meaningful product was developed for our community. We have had our finger on the pulse of our industry and we have learned so much from our customers, partners, and community in the past few days, weeks, and months – their needs, wants, and hopes - which allows us to more confidently step forward this year and then further enhance our business into a dynamic and hybrid future in 2021,” said Kelly Helfman, President of MAGIC.

For more information on MAGIC and the upcoming digital trade event, please visit: https://www.magicfashionevents.com

