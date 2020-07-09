Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Communication on the first negotiating round to modernise the Energy Charter Treaty

Investment | Brussels, 10 July 2020

The Commission and the Member States participated in the first negotiation round on the modernisation of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) that took place from 6 until 9 July by videoconference.

The negotiation is based on an agreed list of topics for modernisation of the ECT. In this round the Contracting Parties of the ECT discussed the definitions of ‘Charter’, ‘Economic activity in the energy sector’, ‘Investment’, ‘Investor’ and ‘Indirect Expropriation’ as well as the provisions on Compensation for Losses, Fair and Equitable Treatment, Denial of benefits, Most Favoured Nation clause, Right to Regulate, Transfers and finally, the so-called Umbrella clause.

The second round of negotiations will take place by videoconference from 8 to 11 September and is planned to address Dispute Settlement, Transit, as well as Trade and Sustainable Development (incl. Corporate Social Responsibility).

Joint Communication EU text proposal, 27 May 2020  

Communication on the first negotiating round to modernise the Energy Charter Treaty

