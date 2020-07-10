Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,860 in the last 365 days.

FW: A Troop DLS Criminal Incidetns

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, June --, to Wednesday, July ---, 2020, the Troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

 

 

Sebastian Adams – 22 yrs old – Swanton // 7/2/20 @ 2049 on Depot St Swanton

8/25/20 @ 1000 Franklin Superior Court

 

Michael Medor – 18 yrs old – Fairfax // 7/5/20 @ 1827 St Armand Rd Highgate

8/25/20 @ 0830 Franklin Superior Court

 

 

David C. Wilson 39 yrs old  St. Albans, VT on 7/7/20 at 0715 hrs  on I 89 Bolton Flats MM70

Burlington Court – Aug 25th, 2020 at  0830 hours

 

20A502523

Ethan Shepard, 35, Holland VT on  07/06/2020 2056 hours - US RT 5 and VT RT 105, Derby

08/11/2020 1000 hours Newport, VT

 

20A502532

Colby Martin, 24, Derby VT -07/07/2020 1241 hours  on Darling Hill Rd and Meadowbrook Rd, Derby 08/11/2020 1000 hours Newport, VT

 

 

 

 

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby, Middlesex, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury and Williston.

 

 

 

Julie A Jacobs

Administration

Vermont State Police

1056 US RT 5

St Johnbury, VT 05819

 

You just read:

FW: A Troop DLS Criminal Incidetns

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.