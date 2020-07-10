FW: A Troop DLS Criminal Incidetns
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
For the week of Wednesday, June --, to Wednesday, July ---, 2020, the Troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:
Sebastian Adams – 22 yrs old – Swanton // 7/2/20 @ 2049 on Depot St Swanton
8/25/20 @ 1000 Franklin Superior Court
Michael Medor – 18 yrs old – Fairfax // 7/5/20 @ 1827 St Armand Rd Highgate
8/25/20 @ 0830 Franklin Superior Court
David C. Wilson 39 yrs old St. Albans, VT on 7/7/20 at 0715 hrs on I 89 Bolton Flats MM70
Burlington Court – Aug 25th, 2020 at 0830 hours
20A502523
Ethan Shepard, 35, Holland VT on 07/06/2020 2056 hours - US RT 5 and VT RT 105, Derby
08/11/2020 1000 hours Newport, VT
20A502532
Colby Martin, 24, Derby VT -07/07/2020 1241 hours on Darling Hill Rd and Meadowbrook Rd, Derby 08/11/2020 1000 hours Newport, VT
A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby, Middlesex, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury and Williston.
