FW: A Troop DLS Criminal Incidetns

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, June --, to Wednesday, July ---, 2020, the Troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

Sebastian Adams – 22 yrs old – Swanton // 7/2/20 @ 2049 on Depot St Swanton

8/25/20 @ 1000 Franklin Superior Court

Michael Medor – 18 yrs old – Fairfax // 7/5/20 @ 1827 St Armand Rd Highgate

8/25/20 @ 0830 Franklin Superior Court

David C. Wilson 39 yrs old St. Albans, VT on 7/7/20 at 0715 hrs on I 89 Bolton Flats MM70

Burlington Court – Aug 25th, 2020 at 0830 hours

20A502523

Ethan Shepard, 35, Holland VT on 07/06/2020 2056 hours - US RT 5 and VT RT 105, Derby

08/11/2020 1000 hours Newport, VT

20A502532

Colby Martin, 24, Derby VT -07/07/2020 1241 hours on Darling Hill Rd and Meadowbrook Rd, Derby 08/11/2020 1000 hours Newport, VT

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby, Middlesex, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury and Williston.

Julie A Jacobs

Administration

Vermont State Police

1056 US RT 5

St Johnbury, VT 05819