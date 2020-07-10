Government suspends school fees payment

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 10 - Angola government Thursday ordered the suspension of school fees charges in all public, co-financed and private education institutions, reads a note that reached ANGOP. ,

According to a Joint Executive Decree of the Ministry of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, the suspension of fee charges embodies all subsystems of education and vocational training.

The government ordered last April, the collection of up to 60 percent of fees in private education institutions and up to 25 percent in co-financed institutions.

The suspension of fees charges will be in force until classes are resumed in the country.

The government adds that the resumption of the academic year and vocational activities will be dependent on the epidemiological evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The Angolan government had previously determined the resumption of classes in three distinct stages, from July 13, for university students and secondary education, while primary education was slated for July 27.

Classes in Angola have been suspended since March, when the country registered the first two positive cases of Covid-19.

Angola reported on Thursday 62 positive cases of COVID-19 the highest number it has registered so far. The country has a total 458 positive cases , 23 deaths, 117 recovered and 319 active cases.