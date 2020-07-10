Konica Minolta Announces Leadership Changes To Drive Business Transformation

Company Redistributes Resources to Support Growth Strategy

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), today announced management changes to support its transformation strategy and extend its global reach in services and technology. The changes are designed to accelerate the company’s digital transformation, leverage its investment in All Covered and enable enhanced custom workflow solutions to better meet customer and market demands.

“I have been inspired by the agility and resilience I have seen throughout the company as we continue to transform our business and extend our global reach. Our office technology and industrial and production printing product areas are key strengths for our organization, and our strategy is solid,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “These management changes are intended to strengthen our position in the marketplace and provide our dealer and direct sales organizations with a cohesive leadership structure to better serve customers.”

Sam Errigo will lead the digital transformation strategy within his existing role as Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Development. Kevin Kern will take on a new position as Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies. Kern will be responsible for setting the direction and strategy to accelerate customer adoption of digital transformation, working closely with Konica Minolta’s engineering teams and R&D laboratory. He will also oversee Konica Minolta’s software and solutions planning functions, including emerging technologies such as MOBOTIX smart security camera solutions and BIS operations.

As IT services expands within Konica Minolta’s global portfolio, Todd Croteau, President, All Covered will lead the charge to streamline worldwide operations, unify infrastructure readiness and harmonize the company’s portfolio of services in the IT sector. Croteau will continue to run All Covered, in conjunction with his newly added global responsibilities, and will also oversee Enterprise Content Management to better align the professional services organizations.

Additionally, a realignment of business development resources within Konica Minolta’s graphic communications and industrial print (GCIP) area will strengthen its expansion and presence within the industrial and production print space and support its strategy for exponential growth.

Bill Troxil, Senior Vice President, Industrial and Inkjet Printing, will expand his team to encompass industrial print, embellishment and labeling products, production print support and will maintain responsibility for the AccurioJet KM-1 and KM-1e Inkjet Presses. In his new role, Troxil will oversee all aspects of Konica Minolta’s global partnership with MGI Digital Technology. The strategic alliance established in 2014 allows Konica Minolta to provide embellishment solutions to the packaging and label print sector, including hot foil stamping and embossing equipment in response to the digitalization needs in the professional printing market.

Dino Pagliarello has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning. In this capacity, he will continue to work on building out an industry-leading product roadmap for printers, office and industrial and production print. With more than 19 years at the company, Pagliarello has accumulated extensive experience in all facets of the business, and works collaboratively with a global engineering team to share his knowledge of the industrial and production print market.

“Production print is going to continue to be a growing area for our organization and we are committed to keeping businesses moving,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “I am incredibly proud of the innovation and determination my team has shown, especially during these challenging times, to help our customers prepare for the commercial print economy recovery.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

# # # # #

Attachments

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us