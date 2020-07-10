Meet the imagePROGRAF PRO-300 – a high-quality, professional A3+ photo printer with space-saving design

Canon Central and North Africa (www.Canon-CNA.com) today launches the imagePROGRAF PRO-300, an A3+ printer with the quality features of the award winning imagePROGRAF PRO series – perfect for semi-pros and aspiring photographers, small studios and photo labs. With a lightweight, compact form factor, this mighty printer can produce gallery quality prints from the convenience of a desktop.

Replacing the PIXMA PRO-10S, this new entry to Canon’s imagePROGRAF PRO series inspires confidence with its easy to use software and design, rewarding photographers with impeccable prints every time. Photographers can leave the printing to imagePROGRAF PRO-300 and focus on their photography thanks to the built-in nozzle recovery and skew correction functions, which reduce ink and media waste. The imagePROGRAF PRO-300 enables borderless printing on all media types and improves black density and colour vibrancy on both fine art and glossy media. With the imagePROGRAF PRO-300, Canon photographers can enjoy a seamless workflow – from image capture to print – with features designed to bring their photos to life.

Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa declares: ”The imagePROGRAF PRO-300 offers its customers high performance and high speed, with great image quality, as well as seamless workflow. This allows photographers to quickly get a glimpse of what their work will look like and easily share it with family and friends.”

Fuss-free, gallery-quality printing

With exceptional monochrome printing, and vivid colour printing up to A3+, the imagePROGRAF PRO-300 is a must-have for photographers looking to submit quality prints for competitions, galleries, exhibitions or sales. Using 10 LUCIA PRO pigment inks, the printer achieves an expanded colour gamut to create greater depth and outstanding colour in every print. For greater expression of deep blacks and monochrome images, this model uses new ink in both photo and matte black to realise deeper and more vivid blacks than ever before on glossy and fine art media. Its dedicated Chroma Optimiser lays down a clear ink to minimise surface irregularities on gloss or semi-gloss paper, reducing bronzing and delivering stunning tonal superiority.

Producing high quality prints without compromise, Canon’s L-COA PRO processor easily handles large image data and calculates the optimal ink droplet layout at super-fast speeds - printing A3 in less than five minutes [1]. With the LUCIA PRO ink system, photographers can achieve consistent, professional-level results across a wide variety of media with no hassle. With separate ink nozzles for photo and matte black, the printer uses a zero-ink switching method – automatically choosing the correct ink based on the paper loaded – saving time and reducing ink consumption.

Print confidently, work productively

The imagePROGRAF PRO-300 brings images to life in print form. With imagePROGRAF PRO technologies built into this model, users have confidence their original images will be reproduced faithfully and with maximum productivity. One of the biggest concerns when printing professional photography is the ink nozzles clogging and causing misfires. To combat this, the imagePROGRAF PRO-300 detects if any nozzle is not firing correctly and will switch to backup nozzles to ensure there is no banding in the image whilst it is being printed. If paper is not aligned correctly when fed through the printer, the Auto Skew Correction function corrects and feeds the paper through to ensure a perfectly level print. In addition to this, the imagePROGRAF PRO-300 checks the density levels of ink tanks, and periodically shakes the cartridges to maintain constant ink density levels throughout each tank – ensuring colours are always consistent. Photographers can also quickly and easily navigate the printer’s menus and functions with the clear and bright 3-inch colour LCD display that allows instant monitoring of printer functions, ink levels and paper settings. Such features ensure failsafe printing with the imagePROGRAF PRO-300 – saving both paper and ink.

Print without borders

Taking a huge step forward from the PIXMA PRO-10S, this model also supports borderless printing in all print modes including highest quality printing, on a wide variety of media - even fine art paper. What’s more, photographers can even print panoramic images to custom lengths up to 990.60mm. Offering support for Canon and third-party paper, including Hahnemuhle, Canson, Awagami and many more, the imagePROGRAF PRO-300 gives users the freedom to print images with the paper of their choice.

Alongside the launch of imagePROGRAF PRO-300 is the release of a new fine art paper from Canon – Premium Fine Art Rough (FA-RG1). This paper adds a three-dimensional touch to fine art images where depth and expression are desirable. With a luxury touch, the paper uses high quality cotton to deliver a special premium feel. Available in various sizes the paper weighs 310g/m² and is available in packs of 25 sheets. With this new addition of Fine Art Rough, Canon offers a complete range of professional photo paper for glossy, semi-gloss, matt and fine art media.

Seamless workflow

This compact A3+ printer streamlines the printing process, whether that’s for a single photographer printing at home or a photo lab. Users have complete control of their prints with the Canon Professional Print & Layout software, which comes free with imagePROGRAF PRO-300. Working as both standalone software, a plugin through Canon’s Digital Photo Professional imaging software, or Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, users can govern colour management, profiling selection and layout settings such as split gallery wrap printing and panoramic printing. Using this software, photographers can access the soft proofing and hard proofing functions to ensure precise colour matching from screen to print every time. Connecting easily with PC or Mac using a Wi-Fi, ethernet or USB connection, the imagePROGRAF PRO-300 offers a range of connectivity options to support multiple workflows.

With a complete line-up of solutions from input to output, Canon photographers can print images like never before. Working seamlessly with Canon’s EOS camera technology to unlock unique features in the Canon Professional Print & Layout software, using the imagePROGRAF PRO-300 users can achieve the highest level of print fidelity from images captured only using EOS cameras. Functions such as DPRAW Print [2] and HDR Print [3] can read the RAW image data from EOS cameras, to reproduce the sharp areas of an image accurately, as well as recover highlights from single exposure images.

Also launching today are the ground-breaking EOS R5, capable of recording 8K RAW, the powerful EOS R6 and four new RF lenses and two extenders the RF 85mm F2 MACRO IS STM, RF 600mm F11 IS STM, RF 800mm F11 IS STM, RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM, EXTENDER RF 1.4x, EXTENDER RF 2x. The imagePROGRAF PRO-300 will be available from July 2020 and more information about it can be found here: https://bit.ly/3gMmiB7

imagePROGRAF PRO-300 key features:

A3+ Small footprint, big potential

Gallery quality printing with no ink switching

Print without borders on a wide variety of media

Enhanced colour gamut for greater depth

3-inch colour LCD menu screen

Outstanding monochrome print quality

Accurate screen to print match, every time

High speed, high quality printing

[1] Photo print speed is based on the default setting using ISO/JIS-SCID N2 on A3+ Bordered Photo Paper Plus Glossy II and does not take into account data processing time on host computer [2] DPRAW Print is compatible with EOS 5D MKIV, EOS R and EOS R5 [3] HDR printing works with .CR3 raw files from EOS cameras

