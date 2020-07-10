Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS) Foundation Establishes Joan L. Kidd, MD Memorial Fund

/EIN News/ -- Lakewood Ranch, Fla., July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with Florida resident Tom Kidd, the Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS) Foundation has established the Joan L. Kidd, MD Memorial Fund to honor his late wife, Dr. Joan L. Kidd. All proceeds from the sales of Tom’s e-book, “All the Way,” a memoir reflecting on the couple’s life together and their cancer journey, will be donated to the FCS Foundation to seed the Fund on an ongoing basis and provide grants to cancer patients in need. Tom has also committed to match the first $10,000 of book sales.

Dr. Joan Kidd was a respected internal medicine and family medicine physician who took pride in helping her patients. She was also a two-time Stage IIIC ovarian cancer survivor. She continued to care for her patients while undergoing surgery and chemotherapy and lived 18 months longer than anticipated with a good quality of life. Tom served as her advocate and caregiver and was with her through each step.

Establishment of the Fund was first announced at the FCS Foundation’s annual Party Under the Stars 2020 fundraising event in Sarasota, which was also the launch of the Joan L. Kidd, MD Fight for Life Concert Series, which raised over $357,000 to benefit cancer patients. The series hosts individual concert fundraisers for cancer nonprofits and patient support organizations to aid their fundraising efforts.

“My book tells our love story of living passionately through challenges,” Tom Kidd said. “By sharing it, I hope to honor Joan and continue her legacy by helping others facing their own challenges.”

FCS Foundation Board Chairman Dr. Michael Diaz said, “The FCS Foundation has grown exponentially since 2011 in response to the needs of cancer patients statewide. Proceeds from the Joan L. Kidd, MD Memorial Fund will enhance our ability to help ease some of the financial stresses cancer treatments can bring, particularly during the current pandemic.”

“We are grateful to Tom for his generosity and for sharing the gift of his story. It will serve as an inspiration to so many others on their cancer journeys and the Fund will help to assist many cancer patients in need,” said Foundation Executive Director Lynn Rasys.

The memoir is available in e-book format and can be downloaded to all devices. To purchase or learn more about “All the Way,” click here.

###

About Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation

The Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS) Foundation provides financial support to qualified adult cancer patients in the state of Florida for expenses such as rent or mortgage, car payments and utility bills. By giving patients peace of mind in knowing that their bills are being paid while they are undergoing treatment, the FCS Foundation allows them to concentrate on what really matters – fighting cancer.

Due to the generosity of the Florida Cancer Specialists physicians in covering all overhead expenses for the Foundation, 100% of donations received go directly toward paying the essential non-medical living expenses of an adult battling cancer.

The Foundation is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization located at 5958 Silver Falls Run, Suite 210 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34211. Learn more about the FCS Foundation at: FCSF.com or call (941) 677.7181.

