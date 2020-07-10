DigitalAMN Launches Vote By Mail Initiative As New Client Onboarding Is Finalized

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. or “DigitalAMN” ( OTCMKTS: DATI ), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (“PAI”), announced today that the Company has launched its Vote By Mail – A Road to Social Justice initiative ahead of management finalizing the pending onboard of Global Election Services (“GES”) – a provider of comprehensive technology-enabled election services for organizations such as labor unions, credit unions, colleges, universities, residential groups, and trade associations.



Given rampant election interference in the past, the current health crisis and widespread civil unrest, management sees working with GES as an opportunity for DigitalAMN to join the effort to educate all people on the realities and benefits of voting by mail. The Company has begun its outreach for the vote by mail initiative, with an intention to align with advocacy groups and influencers from all spectrums of society, to support an aggressive campaign to adopt mail-in ballots across the country.

“We are of the opinion that all citizens of the United States, regardless of their social class or economic designation, possess the right to cast their ballot with a fair, secure voting process, that’s free of voter suppression, risk of ailments during health pandemics and/or outside political interference,” stated, Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN. “DigitalAMN has always stood on the premise that there can be no social justice without economic justice. Therefore, our mission continues: fostering social and economic change while delivering value to our shareholders.

“We believe that onboarding an election services company proficient in the mail-in ballot process, as a DigitalAMN client company, accomplishes this for both our vote by mail initiative and possibly the growth of our equity portfolio.”

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. ( OTCMKTS: DATI ) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

