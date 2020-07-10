Caption Masters program joins NCRA’s list of prequalified training courses

Offers new learning opportunity for experienced CRC candidates

/EIN News/ -- Reston, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESTON, Va., July 10, 2020 — The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, today announced that it has welcomed the Caption Masters program to its stable of prequalified training courses.

For Certified Realtime Captioner (CRC) certification candidates who are experienced in the field, the addition of the Caption Masters program as an alternative to NCRA’s mandatory CRC workshop, offers a new learning opportunity in meeting the requirements to earn the nationally recognized professional certification. Candidates completing Caption Masters Training program from 2018 forward are eligible to take advantage of this new opportunity.

“NCRA is happy to announce this new opportunity for aspiring captioners pursuing the CRC credential. We recognize that the Caption Masters program provides training that further expands a candidate’s captioning skills,” said NCRA Senior Director, Education & Certification Cynthia Bruce Andrews.

“At a time when professionally trained captioners are in extremely high demand, I’m excited to help reporters transition into captioning with LearnToCaption.com’s 16-week Caption Masters course. Taking and passing the CRC exam after the course will open doors to endless opportunities,” said Caption Masters owner, Anissa Nierenberger, RPR, CRR, CRC, CRI, a captioner from Boise, Idaho.

To earn the NCRA CRC certification, candidates must either complete the CRC Workshop or take the Caption Masters training program*, as well as pass Written Knowledge Test (WKT) and an online skills test that consists of literary matter at 180 words-per-minute.

The NCRA CRC Workshop is 10-and-a-half hours of online captioning education, and is designed to prepare candidates relatively new to the captioning field for the CRC written knowledge test, while The Caption Matters program provides a more intense curriculum of learning geared toward more experienced candidates.

The court reporting and captioning professions offer viable career choices that do not require a four-year college degree and yet offer good salaries, flexible schedules, and interesting venues. There is currently an increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the growing number of employment opportunities available nationwide and abroad. Court reporters and captioners rely on the latest in technology to use stenographic machines to capture the spoken word and translate it into written text in real time. These professionals work both in and out of the courtroom recording legal cases and depositions, providing live captioning of events, and assisting members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities with gaining access to information, entertainment, educational opportunities, and more.

To arrange an interview with a working court reporter or captioner, or to learn more about the lucrative and flexible court reporting or captioning professions and the many job opportunities currently available, contact pr@ncra.org.

* Candidates utilizing Caption Masters as their CRC mandatory education are responsible for preparing for the CRC Written Knowledge Test using the CRC Job Analysis. Candidates who are not successful passing the CRC WKT shall not hold NCRA accountable. For complete information on the CRC please visit www.ncra.org.

About NCRA

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) has been the internationally recognized for promoting excellence among those who capture and convert the spoken word to text for more than 100 years. NCRA is committed to supporting its more than 14,000 members in achieving the highest level of professional expertise with educational opportunities and industry-recognized court reporting, educator, and videographer certification programs. NCRA impacts legislative issues and the global marketplace through its actively involved membership.

Forbes has named court reporting as one of the best career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the court reporting field is expected to grow by 7 percent through the year 2028, faster than the projected employment growth across all occupations. According to 247/WallSt.com, the court reporting profession ranks sixth out of 25 careers with the lowest unemployment rate, just 0.7 percent. Career information about the court reporting profession—one of the leading career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree—can be found at NCRA DiscoverSteno.org.

Annemarie Roketenetz National Court Reporters Association 7035849014 aroketenetz@ncra.org