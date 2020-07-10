GlobalTranz Recognized as Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL For Third Consecutive Year

Company’s continued momentum in 2020 is highlighted by advancement in rankings from #7 to #4

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC. , a leading third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, has been selected as a Top 10 3PL by Inbound Logistics for the third year in a row, rising in the Top 10 rankings from #7 to #4.



GlobalTranz has continued a steady cadence of momentum and growth since being named to the Top 10 list in 2019. The continued advancement in ranking is a testament to GlobalTranz’s industry-leading customer support and technology expertise and reflects the agile response of GlobalTranz’s team to a combination of challenging market factors, including the pandemic and an evolving trade environment.

GlobalTranz kicked off 2020 with the acquisition of Cerasis, the company’s 11th acquisition in three years. The acquisition further bolstered GlobalTranz’s technology offerings, expanded the company’s rapidly growing managed transportation services customer portfolio, and added a new Final Mile solution to serve the rapidly expanding ecommerce market. The GlobalTranz Supply Chain Solutions team collaboratively supported customers in their efforts to achieve greater supply chain resiliency, and GlobalTranz’s Mexico branch advised customers as they planned for changing trade conditions spurred by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

GlobalTranz has continued to deliver innovative technology solutions that drive visibility and empower real-time decision-making. In June, GlobalTranz announced expanded Robotic Process Automation (RPA) capabilities, which deliver operational efficiencies and data insights for its shipper customers, freight agents, and carriers.

“GlobalTranz’s continued success is a testament to our incredible team, award-winning technology, and exceptional carrier network,” said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “We are proud to be named an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL once again. We will continue to enhance our technology offerings, deliver impactful solutions for our customers and drive superior customer experience.”

Inbound Logistics is a leading supply chain and logistics market resource. The Top 10 3PL award candidates are voted on by the publication’s readers, which include industry leaders and influencers. Winners are chosen based on their ability to demonstrate excellence in service, quality, and meeting the needs of shippers and carrier partners.

“We’re thrilled to recognize GlobalTranz as a Top 10 3PL,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. “The company continues to impress our readers year after year, and it’s amazing to see their growth and dedication to customers as the industry navigates through unprecedented challenges.”

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.