Goldstrike Grants Stock Options

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (“Goldstrike” or the “Company) announces that subject to all regulatory approvals, Goldstrike has granted 1,760,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, board advisors and certain consultants of the Company. Options issued pursuant to this grant to directors and officers shall vest immediately; options issued to board advisors and certain consultants shall vest for a period of 18 months with 1/6 vest each 3 months.  All options have a term of 5 years and are exercisable at $0.24.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Daithi MacGearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer

For new information from the Company’s programs, please visit Goldstrike’s website at GoldstrikeResources.com. For further information follow the Goldstrike’s tweets at Twitter.com/GoldstrikeRes or contact Daithi MacGearailt by telephone at (604) 681-1820 or by email at info@goldstrikeresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD.
1010 -1130 West Pender Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
Canada, V6E 4A4
Telephone: 604 681 1820
Facsimile: 604 681 1864
http://www.goldstrikeresources.com

https://twitter.com/GoldstrikeRes

