Healthwise Names Cydni Waldner General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, announced that Cydni Waldner has been named General Counsel of Healthwise. In this role, Waldner will serve as member of the company’s Executive Team and will oversee the organization’s legal department. She succeeds Paul Street, who stepped out of retirement six months ago and expertly helped Healthwise’s legal team reorganize and transition to Waldner’s leadership.



Waldner has extensive experience in both the public and private sectors. She has practiced law for over 20 years, specializing in assisting large corporations and companies with the nuances specific to ERISA laws and regulations, executive compensation, and employee benefits. Waldner joins Healthwise from Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP, where she advised employers on Affordable Care Act and HIPAA compliance. She also assisted with other healthcare and welfare plan compliance issues for private and public employers, governmental plans, and other entities.

Waldner started her career as an in-house attorney for Boise Cascade Corporation, eventually leading the employee benefits compliance work. She then served as director of compensation and benefits for a large regional, privately held company and spent nine years as a sole practitioner.

“We are excited to welcome Cydni to Healthwise as our new general counsel,” said Adam Husney, MD, CEO. “As a seasoned attorney, Cydni brings the combination of knowledge, critical thinking, perspective, and integrity to lead our legal team and help guide the organization.”

“I’m excited to be joining Healthwise because I believe in the company’s mission of helping people make better health decisions,” Waldner said. “I look forward to helping the organization navigate the legal landscape as it moves forward and collaborating with our partners and clients as we work together to help people live their healthiest lives.”

Waldner graduated cum laude from Harvard University. She earned her Juris Doctor degree with honors from the University of Montana School of Law. She is a member of the Idaho State Bar and the Oregon State Bar.

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help people make better health decisions. People have turned to Healthwise information more than 2 billion times to learn how to do more for themselves, ask for the care they need, and say “no” to the care they don’t need. Healthwise partners with leading hospitals, electronic medical record (EMR) providers, health plans, care management companies, and health websites to empower patients and achieve organizational objectives.

