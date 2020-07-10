LGI Homes Opens Three New Communities in Dallas-Fort Worth

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the opening of three communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth market conveniently located throughout the metroplex: Hampton Meadows, Willowwood and Chisholm Springs.



Located just north of Denton in Sanger, Texas, in the charming community of Willowwood , LGI Homes will construct 174 single-family homes ranging in size from 1,649 square feet to just over 2,600 square feet. In this community, LGI Homes is offering four popular floor plans in addition to two brand-new designs. Every new home will feature LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package offering remarkable included upgrades. Energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, wood cabinetry with crown molding detail and luxury vinyl-plank flooring are just a few of the impressive upgrades included in every new LGI home at Willowwood. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy living just minutes from Lake Ray Roberts where ample opportunities for boating, fishing, swimming and hiking abound. New homes at Willowwood start in the $230s.

Hampton Meadows , located south of downtown Dallas in DeSoto, Texas, showcases a stunning lineup of six meticulously designed floor plans. These new construction homes range in size from 1,706 square feet to just over 2,700 square feet. A variety of three-, four- and five-bedroom designs with side- and alley-load garage options are now available. Hampton Meadows is ideally located off I-35 allowing residents to quickly travel to major employers, everyday conveniences and downtown. Nearby, there are several local parks, grocery stores and dining opportunities for families to enjoy. Every LGI home constructed at Hampton Meadows will feature LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package. Inside each home, residents will enjoy stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, sprawling granite countertops, oversized wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, two-inch faux-wood blinds on all operable windows, and more incredible upgrades included at no additional cost. Homes in this community start in the $250s.

LGI Homes continues expansion in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highly anticipated return to the Chisholm Springs community. Located in Newark and within the rapidly growing northwest corridor of Fort Worth, Chisholm Springs offers residents the incredible opportunity to own a spacious, new home within this amenity-rich community. Inside the neighborhood, homeowners enjoy a beautiful community pool and clubhouse, walking trails throughout and open green space. Coming soon to this community is a brand-new children’s playground with a picnic area. LGI Homes is now selling five highly sought-after floor plans ranging from 1,218 square feet up to 2,700 square feet. Every LGI home built in this community will feature all of the impressive upgrades encompassed in the CompleteHome™ package. New homes at Chisholm Springs start in the $210s.

“The opening of Hampton Meadows, Willowwood and Chisholm Springs has allowed us to continue to expand our presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex while offering varying levels of interior specs and price points to satisfy our buyers,” said Lucas Lansman, Division President.

For additional information, or to schedule a private tour at one of these new communities, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit www.LGIHomes.com/DFW to contact their preferred community. To accommodate homebuyers at this time, LGI Homes’ information centers are open for tours by appointment only and are in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8999f59-be3c-447a-9bfa-3a98cae12bd5