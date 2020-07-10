President wishes peace and harmony for South Sudan

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 10 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Thursday expressed his belief that the efforts made by his counterpart in South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, with a view to solidifying peace and strengthening national harmony, could be crowned with success. ,

In a message of congratulations on the celebration of the 9th anniversary of the national independence of that country, which is being celebrated today, Joao Lourenço hopes that the efforts made by Salva Kiir Mayardit will be successful for the well-being, progress and prosperity of the South-Sudanese people.

The Angolan Head of State also expressed "the firm desire to strengthen the friendship and cooperation relations that exist between the Republic of Angola and the Republic of South Sudan".