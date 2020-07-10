Department reminds farmers to respond to query notifications on Basic Payment Scheme (BPS)

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is currently processing applications for the 2020 Basic Payment Schemes. As in previous years, this can entail queries being sent to farmers in order to complete their applications for payment. The Department would like to remind farmers to respond promptly to any notifications they receive regarding their application. A prompt response helps the Department to progress these issues in advance of the October 16th payment date.

In previous years, all such query notifications issued by post. However, in 2020 a certain number of query notifications will only be issued via email to a farmer’s approved agricultural advisor or by text message to farmers who have signed up to the Department’s SMS service. Those not signed up or who have not authorised an advisor will continue to receive postal notifications. This change will help to ensure BPS applications can be processed in an efficient manner as the Department continues to respond to Covid-19 related restrictions.

Should a farmer receive such a notification, full details can be accessed on the agfood.ie system used for applying for BPS. Farmers who wish to contact the Department in relation to a notification can do so by ringing the Direct Payments Helpline at 076 106 4420 where a member of staff can advise on the matter. Where a query is not responded to, any follow up query will issue by post.

