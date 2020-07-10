Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 10 July 2020 9am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (541,381) deaths (12,443), and recoveries (264,721) by region:
Central (39,365 cases; 816 deaths; 21,340 recoveries): Burundi (226; 1; 141), Cameroon (14,524; 342; 11,360), CAR (4,200; 52; 1,142), Chad (873; 74; 788), Congo (2,028; 47; 589), DRC (7,846; 189; 3,513), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,871; 46; 2,682), Sao Tome & Principe (726; 14; 283)
Eastern (43,890; 1,209; 23,195): Comoros (314; 7; 296), Djibouti (4,955; 56; 4,671), Eritrea (232; 0; 107), Ethiopia (7,120; 124; 3,913), Kenya (8,975; 173; 2,657), Madagascar (3,782; 33; 1,950), Mauritius (342; 10; 330), Rwanda (1,210; 3; 623), Seychelles (80; 0; 11), Somalia (3,038; 92; 1,209), South Sudan (2,129; 41; 1,065), Sudan (10,204; 649; 5,277), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,000; 0; 908)
Northern (119,267; 5,062; 49,884): Algeria (17,348; 978; 12,329), Egypt (79,254; 3,617; 22,753), Libya (1,268; 36; 306), Mauritania (5,087; 139; 1,994), Morocco (15,079; 242; 11,447), Tunisia (1,231; 50; 1,055)
Southern (246,881; 3,851; 116,269): Angola (458; 23; 117), Botswana (298; 1; 31), Eswatini (1,138; 14; 588), Lesotho (134; 1; 20), Malawi (1,986; 29; 369), Mozambique (1,092; 9; 340), Namibia (615; 0; 25), South Africa (238,339; 3,720; 113,061), Zambia (1,895; 42; 1,412), Zimbabwe (926; 12; 306)
Western (91,978; 1,505; 54,033): Benin (1,199; 21; 333), Burkina Faso (1,020; 53; 864), Cape Verde (1,553; 19; 730), Côte d'Ivoire (11,750; 79; 5,752), Gambia (64; 3; 34), Ghana (23,463; 129; 18,622), Guinea (5,881; 36; 4,672), Guinea-Bissau (1,790; 25; 710), Liberia (957; 42; 398), Mali (2,370; 120; 1,621), Niger (1,097; 68; 976), Nigeria (30,748; 689; 12,546), Senegal (7,784; 143; 5,169), Sierra Leone (1,598; 63; 1,123), Togo (704; 15; 483)