Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6: unrivalled performance, endless creativity

Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) today announces EOS R5 and EOS R6, two advanced full frame mirrorless camera additions to the revolutionary EOS R System built on the future-proof RF Mount. The pro-level EOS R5 delivers 45 megapixel stills at up to 20fps1 and is the first full frame mirrorless ever to record 8K RAW up to 29.97fps internally and 4K to 120p. EOS R6 is perfect for enthusiasts and professionals moving to mirrorless and looking for greater capabilities, capturing 20.1 megapixel stills at 20fps1, stunning 4K video up to 60p and Full HD at up to 120p. Nothing comes close to the speed and resolution of EOS R5 and EOS R6.

Redefining professional mirrorless

Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa, comments: “Next generation CMOS sensor technology combined with high performance RF lenses enable users to capture new levels of detail at industry leading speeds. At Canon, we're constantly looking for ways to improve technology and offer the right material to professional to help them to develop their creativity and tell innovative story.”

EOS R5 and EOS R6 can shoot up to 20fps1 with the electronic shutter in complete silence with full auto exposure (AE) and auto focus (AF) tracking. Users can be confident capturing action, both stills and video, in exceptional quality in any location without disturbing subjects. The mechanical and electronic first curtain shutter also delivers high-speed continuous shooting up to 12fps1.

For the first time in the EOS series, EOS R5 and EOS R6 incorporate 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilisation (IBIS) providing benefits for users of all types of lenses. Designed to work collaboratively with the IS system of RF lenses, the solution has been engineered so that RF lenses and the sensor work to correct pitch and yaw with the sensor correcting X-Y and roll movements. This intelligent stabilisation system corrects at up to an incredible 8-stops2 – the world’s best image stabilisation2 – for new levels of creativity when shooting handheld at slow shutter speeds or filming without a tripod.

The wide diameter of the RF Mount ensures that light continues to reach the entire sensor all the way to the corners, even with the sensor movement introduced with in-body image stabilisation. The 54mm diameter enables RF lenses to be designed with larger image circles facilitating greater movement of the body IS system, meaning some non-IS RF lenses such as the RF 85mm F1.2L USM or RF 28-70mm F2L USM can also achieve up to 8-stops2 of image stabilisation.

Users of EF lenses will experience enhanced IS performance as in-body IS works with IS enabled EF lenses to provide roll and X-Y correction. Even non-IS EF lenses will benefit from the 5-axis correction provided by EOS R5 and EOS R6 in-body IS.

Keeping it sharp

DIGIC X processor technology at the core of EOS R5 and EOS R6 – the same technology in the coveted EOS-1D X Mark III – supports renowned next generation Dual Pixel CMOS AF II pushing speed and reliability to unmatched levels. The world’s fastest AF focuses in as little as 0.05 seconds3 and EOS R5 can focus in light levels as low as -6EV5 and EOS R6 is the first EOS camera to offer a minimum EV for AF of -6.5EV4,5. The high precision AF is effective in even poorly lit or low contrast shooting conditions.

The iTR AF X AF system has been programmed using deep-learning AI and face/eye detection mode ensures subjects are kept sharp even when moving unpredictably with a shallow depth of field. Even if a person turns away for a moment, their head continue to be tracked.

Advanced tracking enabled by deep learning algorithms recognises faces and eyes of humans, and now includes cats, dogs and birds in both still and movie modes. EOS R5 and EOS R6 maintain high-precision focus and tracking regardless of the subject’s size, posture, orientation or direction of the face helping users to confidently shoot even the most unpredictable subjects.

Intelligent connection

With built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the EOS R5 (5Ghz Wi-Fi8) and EOS R6 (2.4Ghz Wi-Fi8) can be easily connected to a smartphone and networks allowing high-speed file sharing and FTP/FTPS transfer. This functionality also allows for the cameras to be remotely controlled using the Camera Connect and EOS Utility apps, tethered to a PC or Mac via Wi-Fi or high-speed USB 3.1 Gen 2. With content delivery just as important as image and video capture, the EOS R5 and EOS R6 support automatic transfer of image files from the device to the image.canon cloud platform to easily share and print images or integrate with Google Photos9 or Adobe Creative Cloud9 workflows.

EOS R5: No compromise

EOS R5 is an unprecedented leap forward in mirrorless technology and offers the highest resolution EOS camera6 ever. The DIGIC X processor, CMOS sensor and RF lenses combine to advance all aspects of image quality to achieve a resolution exceeding 45 megapixels. Up to 100% AF coverage7 with 5,940 selectable AF points and ISO range of 100-51,200 keep subjects razor-sharp even in extreme low light conditions. Dual-card slots support a high-speed CFexpress and SD UHS II card, housed in a weather resistant magnesium body.

Professionals can capture stunning 8K 12-bit RAW video internally using the full width of the sensor for a truly cinematic result with continuous eye and face AF tracking for people and animals. The EOS R5 also sets new standards for videographers shooting in 4K. Capture 4K DCI (full frame) and 4K UHD at frame rates up to 120p (119.88fps) with 4:2:2 10-bit quality, enabling high resolution, smooth slow-motion with full AF performance. Users seeking the very highest 4K quality can use the 4K HQ mode to reproduce incredible detail at frame rates up to 30p by internally oversampling 8K footage.

8K RAW internal video recording up to 29.97fps (non-cropped)

8K internal video recording up to 29.97fps (non-cropped) in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265) or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265)

4K internal recording up to 119.88fps (non-cropped) in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265) or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265)

4:2:2 10-bit in Canon Log or 4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ output via HDMI at 4K 59.94fps

User demand sees the return of the multi-controller to EOS R5 in addition to touch and drag AF using the 3.2inch vari-angle touch screen with 2.1 million dot resolution. With Dual Pixel RAW also supported, correction of the focus and contrast in the background and changing the lighting in portraits is possible after capture – enhancing creative possibilities. The 0.5inch electronic viewfinder (EVF) refreshes at 120fps with 5.76 million dot resolution for a staggeringly realistic view of the world comparable to an optical viewfinder.

EOS R6: All-round excellence

EOS R6, like EOS R5, showcases the amazing capabilities of the EOS R System, giving enthusiasts the potential to take pin-sharp images and movies handheld. Providing class-leading speed and full frame quality, EOS R6 is a powerful and versatile camera far exceeding the demands of enthusiasts and semi-professionals across all genres. Sports and wildlife enthusiasts can confidently capture fast moving action utilising the up to 20fps1 speed, flexibility of up to 6,072 selectable AF points and deep learning based automatic face, eye and animal AF tracking modes. The 20.1 megapixel CMOS sensor shares many technologies and performance seen with the EOS-1D X Mark III providing 100-102,400 auto ISO range enabling users to produce clean images in the toughest low light environments such as weddings and indoor events, providing additional flexibility and choice.

Enabling content creators to meet the increasing demand to produce both stunning still and moving image, the innovative EOS R6 can film in 4K UHD resolution at up to 59.94fps achieved through oversampling from 5.1K. Output incredible slow-motion footage with AF support using Full HD at up to 119.88fps. During movie shooting, zebra display can be used as a guide to exposure adjustment, particularly useful in conditions that typically result in overexposed highlights. With the option to record internally in 8-bit H.264 or 10-bit YCbCr 4:2:2 H.265 and Canon Log, users can experience ultimate post-production flexibility.

The 0.5inch 3.69 million dot EVF working up to 120fps maximum refresh rate supports minimal lag ideal for photographing sports, offering a transparent and responsive view of shooting subjects. The 3-inch vari-angle 1.62 million dot LCD screen encourages shooting from creative angles. Dual card slots allow users to input 2x SD UHS II cards and record to both cards simultaneously, with the ability to record in different formats for safety, security and speed.

Introducing three new EOS accessories

LP-E6NH

A new longer life battery supplied with EOS R5, EOS R6 and compatible with all existing cameras that use the LP-E6 series batteries. LP-E6NH replaces LP-E6N, with an increased capacity of 14% reaching 2130mAh, enabling users to shoot for longer while maintaining compatibility with existing products and accessories.

BG-R10 battery grip

Enables extended, undisturbed shooting with EOS R5 and EOS R6, great for wedding, wildlife and news shooters. The new battery grip gives users the ability to power the bodies using two batteries (LP-E6/N/NH). The grip also offers duplicate controls for easier vertical shooting.

WFT-R10

Battery grip style Wi-Fi transmitter and 2x2 MIMO antennas for faster and longer-range transmission, compatible with EOS R5. WFT-R10 also features enhanced network processing enabling SFTP via Wi-Fi and includes a gigabyte speed via ethernet port.

For more information about EOS R5 and EOS R6, please visit: https://bit.ly/38Km0Io & https://bit.ly/3gKyWk0. Canon today launches four new RF lenses and two extenders, the RF 85mm F2 MACRO IS STM, RF 600mm F11 IS STM, RF 800mm F11 IS STM, RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM, EXTENDER RF 1.4x, EXTENDER RF 2x. The imagePROGRAF PRO-300, an A3+ printer with the quality features of the award winning imagePROGRAF PRO series, also launches today.< /p>

[1] Conditions of continuous shooting at up to 20fps or 12fps Mechanical shutter/ Elec. 1st-curtain: Up to approx. 12 fps with AF/AE tracking. When using RF lenses and some EF lenses. See Canon’s official website for a list of compatible lenses. Burst shooting speed varies in up to 3 stages, depending on the battery type, remaining battery charge, number of batteries, lens in use, temperature, setting of the built-in Wi-Fi (On/Off), and whether or not you are using a battery grip and WFT unit (EOS R5 only), DC coupler or USB power adapter. In addition to the above factors, the maximum burst shooting speed may decrease due to shutter speed, aperture, flash usage, flicker reduction processing, subject conditions, brightness (especially in a dark place). Electronic shutter: Up to approx. 20 fps with AF/AE tracking. Applies to some RF/EF lenses, when the aperture is fully open. See Canon’s official website for a list of compatible lenses. Burst shooting speed varies depending on the shutter speed, aperture setting, aperture condition during continuous shooting, subject conditions, brightness (especially in dim conditions), and type of lens. [2] World’s best image stabilization approx. 8.0 stops Among all interchangeable lens digital cameras. As of July 9th, 2020 (researched by Canon). Based on the CIPA standard, 8.0 stops with RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM at a focal distance of 105mm. Depending on the time of purchase, the lens firmware needs to be updated. EOS R6’s IS performance is the same as that of EOS R5. [3] The World’s fastest AF focusing speed of 0.05 sec Among interchangeable lens digital mirrorless cameras incorporating 35mm full frame equivalent image sensors with phase-difference detection AF on the image plane and contrast detection AF. EOS R6’s AF speed is the same as that of the EOS R, EOS RP and EOS R5. Available in the market as of 9th of July 2020. (Based on Canon's Research). Calculated based on the resulting AF speed measured according to the CIPA guidelines. (Varies depending on the shooting conditions and the lenses used.) Internal measurement method. [Measurement conditions] Focusing brightness: EV 12 (room temperature, ISO 100) Shooting mode: M Lens used: RF24-105mm F4L IS USM (at focal length of 24mm), Still photo shooting with shutter button operation, AF method: 1-point AF (with Center AF point) AF operation: One-Shot AF [4] First EOS camera to offer Minimum EV for AF of EV-6.5 Among all Canon’s interchangeable lens digital cameras. As of July 9th, 2020 (researched by Canon). According to the Canon standard. [5] During still photo shooting, with an f/1.2 lens, Centre AF point, One-Shot AF, at 23°C/73°F, ISO100. Excluding RF lenses with Defocus smoothing Coating. [6] Highest resolution ever in EOS cameras Among all Canon’s interchangeable lens digital cameras. As of 9th of July 2020 (Based on Canon’s research). According to the Canon testing in compliance with CIPA guidelines with ISO 12233 resolution chart. [7] Horizontal: 100％ × Vertical: 100％ (Maximum approx.) AF area coverage Applicable when subject frame is shown while using Face+Tracking AF mode is active with and RF lenses (except RF 600mm F11 IS STM/ RF 800mm F11 IS STM and Extender RF), EF lenses (excluding some current products), EXTENDER EF (III) (depends on master lens AF area mode). Some scenes and subjects may not be applicable. For details on compatible lenses, please see the Canon official website. [8] Wi-Fi use and frequencies may be restricted in certain countries or regions. [9] Users must have accounts with Google photos or Adobe Cloud to use this function and register on image.canon in advance before use.

Key specifications EOS R5: 45 megapixel full-frame sensor Up to 20fps/ 12fps In-body IS up to 8-stops Dual Pixel CMOS AF II ISO range 100-51,200 8K movie 30p 12-bit (full width) 5.76 million dot EVF 3.2inch 2.1 million dot vari-angle LCD Dual card slots (1x CFexpress, 1x SD UHS II) Top panel display and AF multi-controller Built-in 5Ghz Wi-Fi with optional wireless transmitter (WFT-R10) Bluetooth USB charging and power via PD-E1 Body only 650g (738g with battery/ memory card)

EOS R6: 20.1 megapixel full frame sensor Up to 20fps/ 12fps In-body IS up to 8-stops Dual Pixel CMOS AF II ISO range 100-102,400 4K movie 60p 10-bit, Full HD 120fps 3.69 million dot EVF 3inch 1.62 million dot vari-angle LCD Dual card slots (2x SD UHS II) AF multi-controller Built-in 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi and FTP Bluetooth USB charging and power via PD-E1 Body only 598g (690g with battery/memory card)

