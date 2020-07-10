Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market to grow at 28% CAGR to hit US $16 billion by 2025– Global Insights on Key Trends, Leading Players, Growth Drivers, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Plans and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

The growing adoption of location-based services is anticipated to create opportunities for the geospatial imagery analytics market

The global geospatial imagery analytics market size is projected to reach USD 16 billion by 2025. In addition, it is anticipated to gather a CAGR of over 28% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Geospatial imagery analytics leverages GPS, satellite, UAVs, and other mapping sources to study and collect data. With such collected geospatial data, organizations further produce valuable information to make useful business decisions by leveraging technologies such as big data and predictive analytics.

The current and future geospatial imagery analytics market advances are defined to state the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting aspects focus on the geospatial imagery analytics of market opportunities during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand in the construction and mining sector are driving market growth. Also, the increasing demand for national safety & security is boosting the global geospatial imagery analytics market growth. However, the strict government policies about geospatial data are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the growing adoption of location-based services is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the geospatial imagery analytics market in the upcoming years.

The report also highlights various aspects of the global geospatial imagery analytics industry by analyzing the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the geospatial imagery analytics market report covers different qualitative aspects of the geospatial imagery analytics industry in market drivers, key industry opportunities, and restraints. Furthermore, the report proposes a comprehensive valuation of the market competitiveness along with company profiling of residents as well as global vendors.

The geospatial imagery analytics market has solid competition among the early established and new players. Also, to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players many industry players are aiming potential markets by forming collaboration and partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, and escalating their business presence.

Based on the collection type, the market is segmented into Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), satellites, and others. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) segment accounted for the highest growth and it is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for drones for surveying purposes in hazardous and critical areas. On the contrary, the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) segment leads the market growth in 2019 and it is projected to hold its position during the forecast years.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth throughout the forecast period. However, the North American region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is expected to keep its position throughout the forecast period 2018-2025. The dominance of this region is mainly attributed to the rising investment by the government to develop advanced satellite systems in this region.

The major players of the global geospatial imagery analytics market are Google, HEXAGON, Oracle, PrecisionHawk, General Electric, Trimble, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, L3Harris Technologies, UrtheCast, and KeyW. Moreover, the other prospective players in the geospatial imagery analytics market are Planet Labs, Robert Bosch GmbH, ESRI, DigitalGlobe, and Autodesk. The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and new geospatial imagery analytics solutions. The geospatial imagery analytics market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new advanced products and solutions to stay competitive in the global market.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Type

Chapter 6 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Collection Type

Chapter 7 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Analysis

Chapter 8 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

