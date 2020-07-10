CANNSUN MEDHEL GROUP PLC STRENGTHENS ITS BOARD AND CREATES A WOMENS HEALTH DIVISION
DUBLIN , IRELAND , July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannsun Medhel Group PLC ("Cannsun" or the "Company"), a 103 year old Biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new medicines to optimize human potential with operations in South Africa, Greece, Thailand and Lesotho, today announced the nomination of Donaghue Woodman to their Board of Directors and head of their Women’s Health Division including overseeing the R&D of its Adaptogens which includes CBD, Psilocybin and other botanicals. Cannsun is also please to announce the nomination of Rorisang Ntai to the Board of Directors.
Donaghue Woodman, Head of Women’s Health. Born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa Dona attended the University of Cape Town and holds an MBA from Management College of Southern Africa. Ms. Woodman has extensive background in biochemistry and pharmacology working with the South African Herbal Medicine and Science Institute, focusing on active molecules and natural medicines. Dona has nine years experience in sales and marketing within the pharmaceutical industry holding positions at Abbot Laboratories and Adcock Ingram. Dona has worked in both the private and public sector including areas of Women’s Health, CNS, CVS, Dermatology, Cancer and pain management. Dona has a passion for people and business and is currently a keynote motivational speaker for the Global Business Roundtable.
Rorisang Ntai, Finance South Africa. Born in Durban, South Africa and now based in Johannesburg, Rorisang holds a B Com degree from the University of South Africa and is currently studying towards a Post Graduate Diploma in Management Practice at the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business. Rori has 18 years experience in finance and entrepreneurship initially as an investment officer with FNB Asset Management & Trust Services and later as an investment analyst with Citadel Investment Services. He has built an extensive network of private equity, asset management & large financial institutions to assist in financing activities with our South African manufacturing and distribution assets.
“Co-Founder Pholoso Malatji of Limpopo, South Africa and myself wanted to grow Cannsun internationally and maintain our roots in Africa. The appointment of Donaghue brings a wealth of experience in the health sector and market access fields and joins the Board at a pivotal time as we prepare to ramp up operations on three continents. Her insights and skillset will be valuable resources as we develop and implement evidence-based medicine and women specific consumer based health products. Donaghue will become our first female African based Director along with fellow South African Rorisang Ntai who with his strong contacts in the region will help increase our footprint. This is important to us as we see Africa as an underrepresented market with massive potential and having successful business entrepreneurs join our board with expedite our growth.” commented President and Chief Executive Officer of Cannsun Medhel David Parry.
Global efforts to improve the health of women largely focus on improving sexual and reproductive health. However, the global burden of disease has changed significantly over the past decades. Currently, the greatest burden of death and disability among women is attributable to non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Historically, most medical research was conducted in men and the findings from such studies were assumed to be equally applicable to women. Sex differences and gender disparities in health and disease have therefore long been unknown and/or ignored. Since the number of women in studies is increasing, evidence for clinically meaningful differences between men and women across all areas of health and disease has emerged.
Cannsun Women’s Health Portal aims to educate woman irrespective of age on feminine issues that they could experience throughout their lifetime. It aids in building strong relationship with the consumer and our organization. The woman’s health portfolio caters to all woman irrespective of class and race. Our vision and main focus areas are creating natural therapies that target some of the biggest health issues woman in developing countries are facing such as Bacterial Vaginosis linked to increase in HIV and STI’s, PMS which impacts all woman from a socioeconomic standpoint and treatment resistant depression heightened by PMS and menopause.
For more information on women’s health and our BV product line see the link below.
https://cannsunmedhel.com/investors/
About Medhel
First established in 1918 and now with new management and ownership, Cannsun is re-emerging as a science-led, global, healthcare company focused on leveraging its existing infrastructure and reputation in the manufacture and distribution of established healthcare products and pharmaceuticals, as well as building a vertically integrated cannabinoid division. The Company currently distributes products to thousands of healthcare professionals and pharmacies in 21 countries. Our current projected growth will enable us to deepen and extend our reach, so that we can help people everywhere live better, healthier lives.
www.cannsunmedhel.com
Contact:
Rorisang Ntai
Director
Phone: +27 82 575 1144
Email: rorisang@cannsun.com
Nikolaos Manias
Senior Business Development
Phone: +30 695 181 0901
Email: n.manias@cannsun.com
Greg Bealer
Director of Finance
Phone: +1 780 970 3789
Email: g.bealer@cannsun.com
David Parry
