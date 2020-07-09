Avis Budget Group to Deliver Avis Safety Pledge and Budget Worry-Free Promise Through Agreements With Lysol, Hip Hop Public Health and Renowned Group of Medical Professionals

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group (ABG) today announced the launch of an exciting and forward thinking coalition designed to enhance the cleanliness and disinfection of its rental facilities and vehicles. Along with ABG, the coalition includes RB, which is the maker of Lysol, and a team of medical professionals from leading institutions, including Columbia University, with expertise in public health, COVID-19, and other infectious diseases. The coalition is also joined by Hip Hop Public Health, which is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering positive behavior change.



RB, which has been a longstanding customer of ABG, will help elevate ABG’s cleanliness and disinfection protocols. A team of scientists and germ experts from RB, who are responsible for driving germ-kill innovation for Lysol, will review and provide ABG guidance on the latest science and best practices to optimize the efficacy of ABG’s protocols. The introduction of Lysol products at ABG rental facilities and vehicles over the coming weeks is part of the new agreement with Lysol and will replace or supplement existing CDC-recommended and EPA-certified products that ABG currently uses.

“At RB, our mission is to protect, heal, and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. It is imperative that we protect all consumers, today and in the days ahead as we all look forward to new ways of returning to work and leisure activities, including travel,” said Rahul Kadyan, EVP, North America, Hygiene, RB. “RB/Lysol has over 130 years of science-based research and thought leadership. We are excited to support ABG through awareness, training and education, and adequate product delivery in the hygiene and disinfection space.”

In addition, a group of highly acclaimed medical professionals will combine their knowledge and expertise to form the ABG Medical Advisory Council. The Council is chaired by Dr. Olajide Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Neurology at Columbia University and Founder of Hip Hop Public Health, and includes Dr. Amelia Boehme, Dr. Robert Bollinger, Dr. Gbenga Ogedegbe and Dr. Angela Rasmussen. Collectively, this external team will guide ABG in deploying effective tools and enhanced protocols grounded in the latest medical science to help curb the spread of infectious diseases. To cultivate training for ABG employees, the Council will collaborate with Hip Hop Public Health, a group known for its ability to curate music-centric content that drives positive behavior change.

“Updating safety protocols and maintaining fidelity to them requires a company to invest in behavior change in order to facilitate and sustain the uptake of new health-related behaviors by its workforce,” said Dr. Olajide Williams. “We are grateful that ABG is focusing on safety by investing in the educational process of their employees. The right products and protocols need to be properly and consistently deployed by every single individual who is involved in the process to ensure public health safety.”

“Our commitment to the safety and satisfaction of our customers and employees is unwavering,” said Joe Ferraro, CEO of Avis Budget Group. “Recovering from the impacts of a global pandemic requires innovative solutions and we are excited to announce the Avis Safety Pledge and our Budget Worry-Free Promise. Beyond words, we are taking a comprehensive set of actions through our coalition with Lysol, Hip Hop Public Health and highly esteemed expert medical professionals, aimed at ensuring the products, protocols, and training are in place to raise the bar for cleanliness and safety.”

