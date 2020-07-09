President regrets death of Cote d'Ivoire Premier

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 9 - President João Lourenço Thursday in Luanda regretted the death on Wednesday of the Prime minister of Cote d'Ivoire, Amadou Gon Coulibaly. ,

Amadou Gon Coulibaly passed over in Abidjan at the age of 61, after he started to feel unwell during a Cabinet Council session.

In a message of condolence to counterpart Alassane Ouattara, Angolan President expressed his “most heartfelt condolences”, extending the sentiment to the bereaved family and friends of the deceased.