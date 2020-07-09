President congratulates Argentina on Independence day

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 9 - President João Lourenço Thursday in Luanda congratulated his Argentinian counterpart, Alberto Ângel Fernández, on the celebration of the national independence day, 9 July. ,

In his congratulatory message, the Angolan President highlights the attainments of the Argentinian people who, along their history, managed to successfully overcome the hurdles and difficulties, having conquered a remarkable space among the prosperous nations in the quest for full development.

On the other hand, João Lourenço underlined that the Government of Angola hopes to strengthen existing bilateral relations and intensify cooperation in sectors in which the two countries have a relevant potential leading to reciprocal advantages, progress and wellbeing of their respective peoples.