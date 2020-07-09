Gaming Area Improvements at Jones Beach State Park

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the completion of $6.6 million in improvements to Jones Beach State Park. At the park's West Games Area, the renovation features a new mini-golf course, refurbished and new court games, new benches, tables, fencing and lighting, and additional site improvements. This work is part of the Governor's NY Parks 2020 Plan, and also includes $1.9 million in federal Land and Water Conservation Funding.

New and improved gaming areas include new cornhole and pickleball courts as well as refurbished courts for shuffleboard and paddle tennis.

"Jones Beach is more than just a park, it is a living testament to New York ingenuity and a historic public attraction that has brought joy to New York families for generations," Governor Cuomo said. "These new and improved gaming areas will give families a chance to relax and have fun even during these unprecedented times, and we will continue our work to make Jones Beach an exciting destination for every New Yorker."

The Parks 2020 initiative has resulted in landscape and horticulture improvements at the West Bathhouse and East Games Area at The Central Mall to renew lawns and planting beds, plant new shrubs, ornamental grasses and seasonal access plants, and install new irrigation and electrical systems.

"Governor Cuomo's commitment to Jones Beach will benefit visitors for many years to come," State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said. "This park is a jewel that is shining brighter than ever."

At 2,413 acres, Jones Beach State Park opened in 1929 on a barrier island with more than six miles of sandy beaches on the Atlantic Ocean. Designed by Robert Moses, the park has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2005 and draws more than six million visitors a year.

Since 2011, State Parks has completed and started more than $100 million in projects to restore Jones Beach State Park's historic grandeur, attract new visitors and create new recreational facilities as part of a multi-year revitalization plan. Projects completed include the rehabilitation of the West Bathhouse Complex and Field 6, restoration of the historic Central Mall mosaics, new playgrounds at the West Games Area and Zach's Bay, new gateway signage, completion of the new Boardwalk Café restaurant, and a new WildPlay Adventure park with zip lines. The park improvements reflect Governor Cuomo's NY Parks 2020 commitment to revitalizing the state park system.

Senator John Brooks said, "This opening is yet another important step in our commitment to keeping Jones Beach the jewel of New York's state parks system and the number one destination spot for families across our great state. I applaud Governor Cuomo's efforts in supporting these facilities by making the necessary improvements to areas of Jones Beach that have suffered from age, overuse, and even superstorms, ensuring the next 90 years be every bit as glorious as the previous."

Assemblymember David McDonough said, "The newly renovated West Games Area and the myriad of improvements made at the West Bathhouse is an outstanding addition to what already is the crown jewel of the NYS Parks Department, which I am sure will be enjoyed by many for years to come."

Last summer, the Jones Beach Shared Use Path opened, providing a new 4.5-mile leisure trail that offers walkers, skaters, runners and cyclists stunning oceanside views. New basketball courts opened in the East Games Area that included new lighting, fencing, benches and drinking fountains.

About New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation