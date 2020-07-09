Occidental to Announce Second Quarter Results Monday, August 10, 2020; Hold Conference Call Tuesday, August 11, 2020

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) will announce its second quarter 2020 financial results after close of market on Monday, August 10, 2020, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central.



The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors . Participants may pre-register for the conference call at http://dpregister.com/10145133 .

Second quarter 2020 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with operations in the United States, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. We are the largest onshore oil producer in the U.S., including in the Permian Basin, and a leading offshore producer in the Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon dioxide management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.