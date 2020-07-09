Water Begins Flowing Through Middlesex Water Company’s New Major Transmission Main

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has announced that construction of its 42” diameter ductile iron water transmission main begun in March of 2018 has been completed with final paving of the pipeline route finished in June 2020.This large underground water main transmits a water supply from the Company’s largest treatment plant in Edison, New Jersey through the Borough of Metuchen, New Jersey and is providing a critical backup supply and helps ensure overall resiliency for the Company’s water distribution system which serves over 300,000 residents in eastern Middlesex County, NJ.



The Company first contemplated the eventual need for this project decades ago and began detailed planning on this $50 million effort in 2013. The services of CDM Smith were secured to conduct a detailed evaluation of the most advantageous route for the 4.5 mile pipeline through two densely-populated municipalities. Following route selection, full design and easement acquisition was performed and construction began in 2018. The new main complements an existing 50-year old transmission main which remains in service.

Middlesex worked closely with local and county officials during the construction. Approximately 1,900 linear feet of 42” main, necessary for interconnecting with the larger project, had been installed earlier in December of 2016 working with local officials ahead of a Middlesex County Road widening project.

“We’re pleased to announce this critical transmission main is in service. Water began flowing through the pipeline in mid-March. This important project would not have been possible without the cooperation of County and local municipal leaders, police, businesses and residents throughout the areas affected by this complex project,” said Middlesex Water CEO and President Dennis W. Doll. “We also thank our design and construction partners, and our team of talented employees who successfully navigated numerous operational challenges including the crossing of Interstate Route 287, busy thoroughfares with constant truck traffic, a stream crossing, narrow residential streets with multiple underground utilities, high groundwater levels and more recently -- challenges related to ensuring worker safety as essential construction continued during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Doll.

Nearly 40 employees combined from the three construction contractors (Earle Asphalt, PACT One LLC and J. Fletcher Creamer & Son Inc.) worked to complete this critical infrastructure project on time and on budget. A total of 23 trees were also planted in connection with the project as part of the final restoration. The Western Transmission Main, as it is known, is one of several projects under Middlesex Water’s current $300 million Water for Tomorrow® infrastructure investment initiative designed to strengthen its water distribution system and help ensure greater reliability, safety and service quality for current and future generations of water users. The project was completed with funding from the New Jersey Environmental Infrastructure Trust.

