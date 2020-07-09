SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a  securities  class  action  lawsuit  has  been  filed  in  the  United States District Court for the Southern District of California agai…

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JULY 27, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose:

that the Company’s initial finding of “100% inhibition” in an in vitro virus infection will not necessarily translate to success or safety in vivo, or in person;



the Company’s finding was not a “cure” for COVID-19; and



as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





On May 15, 2020, the Company announced that it had discovered an antibody which “demonstrated 100% inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection” and which Sorrento’s CEO called a “cure.” On this news, Sorrento’s share price rose more than 280%.



Then, on May 20, 2020, Hindenburg Research called the Company’s claims “too good to be true.” In a report citing former Sorrento employees, Hindenburg Research alleged that it was “too early” to tell whether the Company had found a cure and that "Sorrento's actions are manipulative at the worst possible time and simply amount to an attempt to shamelessly profiteer off the pandemic."



On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.67 per share, or over 11%, to close at $5.03 per share on May 21, 2020.



