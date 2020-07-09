Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,002 in the last 365 days.

Exponent to Announce Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on July 30

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO), today announced that it will report second quarter of fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ended July 3, 2020 following the close of the market on Thursday, July 30, 2020. On that day, Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

Event:     Exponent, Inc. Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
      Conference Call
Date:     Thursday, July 30, 2020
Time:     4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time 
Live Call:     (866) 548-4713 or (323) 794-2093

Exponent will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, http://www.exponent.com/investors. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 6, 2020 by dialing (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 and entering passcode 9392859#.

About Exponent
Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656­-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Exponent to Announce Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on July 30

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.