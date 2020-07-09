Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with The Leaders Group, Inc.
July 09, 2020
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with The Leaders Group, Inc.
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
The Leaders Group, Inc., Oak Brook, Illinois Written Agreement dated April 26, 2011 (PDF) Terminated July 1, 2020
