Insured losses following May 2019 tornadoes in Missouri reached nearly $190 million
The May 2019 tornadoes that ravaged several parts of Missouri caused significant damage to both residential and commercial properties. The Department of Commerce and Insurance has been tracking the number of claims filed in the state, related to the tornado damage, and the dollar amounts of the settlements of those claims.
Although early estimates were predicted to reach at least $139 million, the final data submitted by the reporting insurance companies indicates the insured losses reached nearly $190 million. Most tornado claims were closed by June of this year, including 98 percent of homeowners claims and 99 percent of personal auto claims. A higher percentage of commercial property claims, which are often far more complex than personal claims, remained open.
The following data reflects the losses through June of 2020. This was considered the last scheduled filing and the final numbers related to that event.
|
Line of Business
|
Clms Reported
|
Closed W/ Pmt
|
Closed w/out Pmt
|
Losses Paid
|
Losses Incurred
|
% Closed
|
% Closed Without Pmt
|
Residential Property
|
3,780
|
2,759
|
947
|
$57,071,451
|
$58,871,827
|
98.0%
|
25.6%
|
Commercial Property
|
785
|
522
|
152
|
$63,845,128
|
$89,268,628
|
85.9%
|
22.6%
|
Business Interruption
|
58
|
40
|
9
|
$4,327,627
|
$5,247,653
|
84.5%
|
18.4%
|
Personal Auto
|
1,338
|
1,162
|
163
|
$8,271,432
|
$9,202,142
|
99.0%
|
12.3%
|
Commercial Auto
|
161
|
109
|
30
|
$18,127,216
|
$18,249,557
|
86.3%
|
21.6%
|
All Other Lines
|
340
|
197
|
73
|
$8,252,644
|
$8,796,829
|
79.4%
|
27.0%
|
Totals
|
6,462
|
4,789
|
1,374
|
$159,895,498
|
$189,636,636
|
95.4%
|
22.3%
