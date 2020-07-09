Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Boil Water Notice Issued for Phil and Ann's Sunset Motel Water System Customers

Phil and Ann's Sunset Motel in Charleston, RI is required to issue a boil water notice to its customers because E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply. For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials.

Additional information can be found on the RIDOH Center for Drinking Water Quality website at http://www.health.ri.gov/water/for/consumersduringemergency/ (see link below).

Phil & Ann's Sunset Motel collected a sample in the water system on July 6, 2020 that showed a presence of E. coli bacteria, which was confirmed by additional samples collected June 8, 2020. A boil water order will remain in effect until the water system investigates the source of the bacteria, completes corrective actions including disinfection of the water system, collects three consecutive days of absent bacteria samples, and RIDOH notifies the water system officials that the boil water notice can be rescinded.

Customers with questions should contact Gilbert Barnes at 401-364-3321 and glbbar6@aol.com.

