DATA443 RISK MITIGATION “KICKS OFF” SPORTS TEAM SALES INITIATIVE WITH SUCCESSFUL CONTRACT RENEWAL BY THE NFL’S MIAMI DOLPHINS

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced that it has “kicked off” its sales initiative focused on sports teams with the contract renewal by the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League for the Company’s ARALOC™ Secure Sports Management platform.



ARALOC’s Secure Sports Management Software is the industry-leading encryption and security platform that provides sports teams the ability to secure sensitive team material; safely distribute confidential content; and, track and report backend analytics. Purpose built for confidential and proprietary content, including game reviews, practice video, playbooks, scouting content, and other materials which require secure, controllable access and delivery.

Massive opportunities for growth in customers – teams and leagues in a variety of sports throughout the world, as well as for businesses with similar mobile security needs.

In today’s COVID-19 world, leagues and teams have been forced to communicate and exchange highly sensitive materials remotely – securing these critical assets are a greater priority today than ever before.

Globally available, instantly delivered content with the world’s leading encryption means team members (players, staff, doctors and external providers) may communicate freely across devices, locations and data types.

Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443, commented, “We are proud and excited to kick off our sales campaign for our ARALOC™ Secure Sports Management platform with the renewal contract by the Miami Dolphins. It validates not only our first class solution, it further demonstrates our capabilities in delivering for billion-dollar organizations with extremely sensitive data – not only data that can mean the difference between winning and losing games, but data that is highly personal and sensitive. Building our relationships in this segment has been a priority for us, and we continue to expand our footprint in the sports world, which is not immune to security breaches. This gives our sales team incredible motivation, and hopefully leverage, in approaching sports teams and organizations on every level; professional; amateur; collegiate; we offer the best solution for all.”

Dr. Alexander Corris, Senior Director of Football Systems, Miami Dolphins Football Club, added, “The ARALOC Secure Sports Management Platform has delivered for us for years. Data443’s enhancements add value to the club for us and has been even more important to us during these challenging times. Security, ease of use and the ability to deploy nearly instantly to our members is key. We hope for further adoption of the product.”

“This contract renewal continues what’s been a steady stream of contract renewals we’ve managed to secure over the past several months, despite the current pandemic. This is a testament to our long-standing growth strategy of integrating companies with highly critical and elite technologies that come with a strong roster of flagship customers and a track record of contract renewals,” concluded Mr. Remillard.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is an industry leader in All Things Data Security, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) ARALOC™, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (ii) ArcMail, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (iii) ClassiDocs™, the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance; (iv) ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (v) Data443 Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform which is integrated with ClassiDocs™ to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests – removal request – with inventory by ClassiDocs™; (vi) Data443 Protect™ (enabled by ClassiDocs™), which provides nearly instant Cloud-deployed Data Loss Prevention capabilities with unmatched false positive rates; (vii) Data443 Virtual Data Protection Officer program, which offers a turnkey and outsourced DPO capability for smaller organizations; (viii) DATAEXPRESS™, the leading data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide; (ix) The CCPA Framework WordPress plugin, which enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the CCPA privacy framework; and (x) the GDPR Framework WordPress plugin, with over 30,000 active users it enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding Data443’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond Data443’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including under (i) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019 and amended on April 24, 2019; and, (ii) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on 17 April 2020. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

