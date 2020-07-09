VitalHub Corporation Establishes Partnership with Intouch with Health to Further Expand Patient Management And Healthcare Services Solutions Portfolio Into The Canadian Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce it has created a partnership (the “Agreement”) with Intouch with Health (“Intouch”) to further expand patient management and healthcare services portfolio.

Canadian health and human services technology company, VitalHub Corporation has signed a partnership agreement with UK-based healthcare technology specialist, Intouch with Health. The partnership agreement will see Intouch patient flow virtual management solutions and software combined with VitalHub’s solutions and services to enable patient flow to be managed from a patient’s hospital activities through to ongoing support and care in the community.

Intouch with Health’s proven patient flow and clinic management solutions enable healthcare organizations to effectively and efficiently manage every stage of the patient journey; providing accurate and timely information for staff and patients along the pathway. Additionally, Intouch with Health offers virtual clinic management capabilities, and remote pre-operative assessment solutions (in support of elective procedures) creating important extensibility and accessibility of their solutions, especially given the current COVID-19 landscape.

Intouch’s comprehensive suite of modules support every aspect of the patient experience, from patient arrival (including mobile phone check-in) to infection control procedures, through to accurate payment data collection and digital appointment outcome recording. This enables NHS trusts (UK) and hospital and private healthcare organizations (world-wide) to mitigate operational and patient risk, increase efficiency, and reduce costs.

VitalHub’s solutions are well established within Canada and the partnership will contribute greatly to VitalHub’s goal of building a comprehensive suite of solutions.

Dan Matlow, CEO and president of VitalHub Corporation commented: “I am delighted to announce this partnership. The combination of innovative solutions and proven delivery capabilities presents the opportunity for our customers to make a positive change in the way they deliver healthcare, resulting in increased patient satisfaction as well as real cost savings.”

Matlow added: “Intouch has created unique solutions in respect to integrated Patient Focused Care that allows patients to remotely register and prepare for hospital procedures prior to admission and prepare for elective surgery; all within a single, integrated platform. COVID 19 has created a large need for these types of solutions and we are excited to be introducing them into the Canadian marketplace.”

Mike Sanders, Chief Executive Officer at Intouch with Health, said: “VitalHub technologies currently support more than 200 clients worldwide. With Healthcare organizations world-wide facing unprecedented pressure from COVID-19, and the ongoing need to deliver healthcare services efficiently and effectively, our partnership is more pertinent than ever. Combining Intouch With Health’s in-depth understanding of a patients journey combined with VitalHub’s patient flow management will lead to sustainable outcomes, strong user adoption and ongoing benefit delivery.”

Sanders added: “We have a large install in the UK, presence in the Middle East, Latvia and Australia, and have been looking for a strategic partner to expand our offerings into the Canadian marketplace. We are delighted to partner with VitalHub, whose existing expertise and significant Canadian presence presents us with this opportunity.”

ABOUT VITALHUB

VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child through Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health, Social Service and Acute Care sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, Patient Flow, Web-Based Assessment and Electronic Health Record solutions.



The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

ABOUT INTOUCH WITH HEALTH

Intouch with Health was established in 1999 and specialises in delivering IT-based patient flow management solutions to help Hospitals and private healthcare providers, in the UK and internationally, increase organisational efficiency and deliver an improved patient experience.

Intouch with Health helps NHS Trusts, hospitals and healthcare organisations, both nationally and internationally, to design, develop and deploy digital patient flow management projects for a better patient experience, improved communication and information management, cost reductions and overall quality improvements.

Intouch with Health’s portfolio of digital patient flow innovations help hospitals to deliver overall process improvement across outpatient settings.

