Commission publishes report on negotiating round with five Eastern and Southern African countries

Africa, Caribbean, Pacific | Brussels, 9 July 2020

As part of its transparency commitment, the European Commission published today the report summarising progress made during the latest negotiation round to deepen the existing Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with five Eastern and Southern African partners (Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles and Zimbabwe).

The second round of negotiations took place by videoconference from 6 to 8 July. It allowed for substantial progress on the outstanding issues relating to three areas: technical barriers to trade, customs and trade facilitation and sanitary and phytosanitary issues, and towards better understanding of both sides’ proposals on rules of origin.

The next round is foreseen for November (exact dates to be confirmed).

More information

Report of second negotiating round