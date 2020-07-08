Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,000 in the last 365 days.

Commission publishes report on negotiating round with five Eastern and Southern African countries

Africa, Caribbean, Pacific | Brussels, 9 July 2020

As part of its transparency commitment, the European Commission published today the report summarising progress made during the latest negotiation round to deepen the existing Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with five Eastern and Southern African partners (Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles and Zimbabwe).

The second round of negotiations took place by videoconference from 6 to 8 July. It allowed for substantial progress on the outstanding issues relating to three areas: technical barriers to trade, customs and trade facilitation and sanitary and phytosanitary issues, and towards better understanding of both sides’ proposals on rules of origin.

The next round is foreseen for November (exact dates to be confirmed).

More information

Report of second negotiating round

You just read:

Commission publishes report on negotiating round with five Eastern and Southern African countries

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.