Jack Hanks Public Adjuster Explains Everything You Need to Know about Fire Damage Claims
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Hanks Public Adjuster Arizona, explains what you need to do in the event of a fire in your home.
House fires have devastating consequences. Families often implement preventative measures such as installing smoke alarms and fire extinguishers in addition to creating emergency exit plans. According to public adjuster Jack Hanks Arizona, many people aren’t prepared for what to do after a fire occurs.
Filing an insurance claim can be a tricky process, especially when dealing with insurance companies and their independent adjusters. However, Jack Hanks Arizona explains that by hiring an outside, public adjuster, you can save quite a bit of hassle and grief, in addition to increasing your overall payout value. He lists some measures that you should take in the event of a fire in your home, and some things you can do to prepare in case tragedy strikes.
Jack Hanks Arizona recommends creating a list of everything valuable in your home. Save the list in a document online, such as in Google Docs or ICloud. Take updated photos of your valuable items and save those with your list. If your house has a major fire, you will still be able to access this list by logging into your account. You can also save family photos and other important documents in a secure online place for safekeeping.
If you didn’t make a list beforehand, it’s still important to make a list of everything you’ve lost. Jack Hanks of Arizona notes that it may take some time to create the list, especially during such a stressful and emotional time. You can start by sorting through the debris and noting all the things you see. Jack Hanks of Arizona explains that it is very important not to throw everything away. It will be much easier to prove what you’ve lost with physical evidence, even if the items are ruined.
Next, Jack Hanks Public Adjuster recommends filing your insurance claim immediately. Don’t wait to notify your insurance company about the fire, and find a licensed and trusted public adjuster in your area to help you maximize your claim. Jack Hanks of Arizona notes that you’ll want to make sure you include a “proof of loss claim”, which is the list of items you lost and their value. The process is long and complicated, don’t get discouraged. Keep track of all communication with the insurance company, including meeting notes, phone call records, and post office receipts.
Even though your home may have substantial damage, or even may have burned to the ground completely, you will be expected to keep the property secured. Jack Hanks Arizona notes that the insurance company will want to know that you are protecting it from further damages. You can take measures such as putting up a fence or border around the property, moving items at risk of additional damage, and covering holes in the wall and roof.
Caroline Hunter
