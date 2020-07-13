BidPrime Debuts Set-Asides Hub to Help Companies Find Gov’t Contracting Opportunities, Qualify for Special Consideration
A significant challenge for such vendors has been finding these special contracting opportunities in time to qualify. Our new Set-Asides Hub solves this problem.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A free resource to help businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans, and other disadvantaged individuals qualify for special consideration so that they can have a fairer shot at winning government contracts is now available from BidPrime Inc., the company today announced.
Known as the Set-Asides Hub, this latest BidPrime offering is geared to improving prospective vendors’ chances of landing contracts earmarked for businesses certified to participate in programs aimed at giving deserving companies a leg up, explained Stephen Hetzel, Chief Operations Officer of BidPrime.
“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments throughout the U.S. and Canada have increased their volume of solicitations for all manner of products, services, and solutions. Among the businesses being targeted by governments are Women Owned Small Business (WOSB), Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) and 8(a) Certified Business, among others,” Hetzel continued.
“A significant challenge for such vendors has been finding these special contracting opportunities in time to qualify. Our new Set-Asides Hub solves this problem.”
Hetzel said the launch of the Set-Asides Hub—which, like other BidPrime products, gives users a potent competitive edge by supplying real-time solicitation data—comes at a moment when many COVID-impacted small businesses are eyeing government contracting as a stable source of revenue.
Coinciding with that trend has been a strong push by federal, state, and local governments to increase set-asides for small businesses, Hetzel added.
BidPrime Chief Technology Officer Josh Schwartzbeck disclosed that the impetus for developing the Set-Asides Hub originated with government entities keen to attract greater numbers of qualified companies.
“They asked for our help better publicizing the opportunities,” Schwartzbeck said. “We were happy to do so.”
BidPrime’s Set-Asides Hub can be accessed free of charge at https://www.bidprime.com/set-asides.
Public-sector agencies interested in announcing set-asides opportunities to BidPrime’s extensive vendor network are invited to send details to setasides@bidprime.com.
Businesses wanting to pursue non-set-asides bids/RFPs are invited to sign up for a free, no-obligation trial of BidPrime’s robust technology, services, and support.
For more information, visit bidprime.com or call toll-free (888) 808-5356.
ABOUT BIDPRIME
Austin-based technology company BidPrime provides a comprehensive database of nearly 110,000 active bids/RFP solicitations across an array of industries along with exhaustive purchasing intelligence and analytical research support.
