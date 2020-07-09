Aviation Week Network’s CAPA Releases Air Capacity Projection Analysis for the U.S.

Model projects domestic U.S. seat capacity to be down by 60% year-over-year by the middle of August

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network’s CAPA – Centre for Aviation , a leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, released its U.S Air Capacity Projection Model. The Model shows that even with a slight uptick in air travel demand and airlines adding more near-term capacity than expected, the surge of COVID-19 will provoke a slowing in capacity growth.



The new CAPA modelling projects domestic U.S. seat capacity to be down by 60% year-over-year by the middle of August -- the summer peak -- and down by almost half of last year’s level of capacity by Thanksgiving in November, but even this level of production could be hampered by the rampant spread of the virus in the U.S.

“The outlook for U.S. airline capacity beyond the summer peak is highly uncertain. If COVID-19 cases continue to surge as they have over the past week, the beginnings of the recovery could fade away,” says Peter Harbison, CAPA Chairman Emeritus. “As a consequence, U.S. airline revenues will remain depressed for the foreseeable future. That dire scenario is forcing U.S. airlines to amass huge levels of debt to cover continuing high cash burn. Given what is now happening on the health front, the next two weeks will be a critical period for U.S. airline recovery.”

The details are contained in CAPA’s new U.S. Air Capacity Projection Model, which provides a breakdown of the nation’s domestic and international outlook for seat capacity powered by OAG – as well as each city and route pair – based on the 2019 actuals.

Combined with government statements, airline network announcements and capacity projections, the model provides a robust and granular guide for future air capacity projection. Using assumptions around 6 key phases – Zero/Grounded, Skeleton, Acutely Restricted, Basic, Restrained and Standard – users can track the pace of recovery in their relevant market.

Apart from the U.S., CAPA also has Models available for Australia, New Zealand, China, the UK, Germany and France, with several other of the largest 20 aviation markets globally, in the pipeline for release over the coming months.

To read CAPA’s latest analysis on U.S. air capacity click here , or to request a demonstration of the Model click here or contact membership@centreforaviation.com

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT CAPA- CENTRE FOR AVIATION

CAPA – Centre for Aviation (CAPA), part of Aviation Week Network, is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis and data services covering worldwide developments. Established in 1990, CAPA’s platforms help the aviation sector and supplier businesses stay informed, remain connected to industry leaders and fuel inspiration to drive change. CAPA’s global C-level and corporate travel summits are held in key aviation markets around the world, attracting executive level speakers, attendees and leading stakeholders of the global commercial aviation industry. Understanding aviation markets is our great strength and passion, along with providing CAPA members, clients and partners with an unparalleled level of expertise and insight. For more information and details on membership and events , please visit centreforaviation.com .



ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Sisk

Director, Marketing Communications

Aviation Week Network

+ 1 (860) 495 5498

elizabeth.sisk@aviationweek.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4055e21c-de11-4427-b2ff-03e9f2a73b5b