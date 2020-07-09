View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) Sannabis Prepares for Site Visit of their Seed Bank Facility near Popayan-CAUCA from the Colombian Agriculture Institute (ICA) on July 30.

/EIN News/ -- Approval of a Seed Use License is a coveted and valuable asset since no more applications are allowed since 2018.



Cali, Colombia, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) Sannabis S.A.S. (“the Company”) announces a site visit of their Seed Propagation Facility near Popayan-CAUCA by the Colombian Institute of Agriculture (ICA) is scheduled for July 30, 2020 at 9am. ICA will inspect, make recommendations, and give the Company 60 days to comply, after which the approval process begins. Sannabis applied for this license prior to December 31, 2018, the deadline for new applications, after this date no more applications are being accepted. Arguably a Colombian Seed Use License could be the most sought after and valuable marijuana license anywhere in the World.

Sannabis has been working in Cauca, Colombia’s top marijuana growing region for over 23 years, educating Indigenous tribes and locals on the health benefits of the legitimate use of marijuana. Cauca is home to landrace strains made famous by a documentary chronicling a futile attempt by a European seed bank to take these strains out of Colombia. The documentary titled, ‘Kings of Cannabis’ has been widely viewed on YouTube and highlights the appetite around the World for Colombian landrace strains.

To view a timeline of Sannabis’ 23-year history in Cauca, visit https://www.tallerlibre.org/historia

Sannabis applied to register 160 cultivars, some native to their region. As seen on the timeline, in 2019 Sannabis entered into an agreement with the University of Cauca, one of Colombia’s oldest Universities to certify strains registered with ICA and other collaboration agreements. Once certified, these strains can be used and sold by Sannabis anywhere in the World. They will be certifying the first 10 strains, 6 high in THC and 4 high in CBD.

Sannabis will be providing further information on their license application for Psychoactive (THC) cannabis cultivation and Uruguay operations.

“We’ve positioned Sannabis to begin forging relationships with international cannabis companies looking for partners and suppliers from Colombia,” stated John Campo, co-founder of Sannabis and President of View Systems, Inc.

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems entered into an acquisition agreement with Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

