C-arms Market to reach USD 2,453.3 million by 2027; Rising Cases of Urology, Vascular, Neurovascular, & Spinal Surgeries to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global c-arms market size is projected to rise remarkably on account of the increasing number of chronic and acute diseases and the advent of technologically advanced procedures to diagnose them. C-arm is an imaging scanner intensifier used for intraoperative imaging in surgical, orthopaedic, or emergency diagnostic procedures owing to its radiographic abilities.

A recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “C-arms Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fixed, Mobile), By Application (Or-thopedics and Trauma, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Oncology, and Others), By Detector (Flat Panel Detector, and Image Intensifier), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” states that the market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% and reach USD 2,453.3 million by the end of 2027 from a revenue of USD 1,708.1 million generated in the year 2019. The forecast period is set between 2020 to 2027.





Highlights of the Report

The report is based on a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market and discusses the growth trajectories in detail. It also provides information of the market segmentation, current industry developments, and other interesting insights that the market is currently offering. The report is available for sale on the company website.





Drivers & Restraints-

Advent of Custom-made Imaging Solutions for Clinical Applications to Bolster Growth

The increasing number of chronic and acute diseases requiring imaging procedures is a crucial factor propelling the c-arms market growth. This, coupled with a rise in the demand for minimally invasive procedures, is also expected to aid in the expansion of the market. Also, the advent of artificial intelligence in radiology for assisting the discovery of genomic markers will boost the market growth in the coming years.

On the contrary, factors such as high cost of C-arms instruments may pose a significant hindrance to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, they have a wide variety of applications such as urology, vascular, neurovascular, spinal surgery, and others. The increasing demand for c-arm imaging system from the applications listed above is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The world economy is facing rough waters owing to the current pandemic of COVID-19. Most of the import-export businesses are at a halt owing to this pandemic. However, we hope to pass this phase soon with government support and measures. We, at Fortune Business Insights, are offering analytical reports on various markets affected by COVID-19. These reports will help investors chalk out the strategic plans for revenue generation in the coming years.





Segment:



Mobile c-arms Section to Hold Dominance Accountable to Adoption of Innovative Technologies

Based on segmentation by type, the mobile c-arms segment earned 63.9% share and emerged dominant in the market. This is owing to the high investment in this section further attributed to the adoption of advanced technologies, increasing investments in research and development, and the launch of new mobile c-arm products.

Regional Analysis-

North America Earned Major Share Due to Well-established Healthcare Facilities

In 2019, North America earned a revenue of USD 837.0 million and held the largest c-arms market share. A few factors responsible for this dominance are the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, a large target population, and high adoption of the latest diagnostic technologies. This, coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, will also help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing section on account of the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and facilities of people, coupled with a rise in the disposable incomes and the willingness to spend more on quality treatment procedures.

Competitive Landscape-

Siemens, GE Electric Company, and Others Holding Prominent Share Owing to Innovative Product Portfolio

Currently, three players are dominating the market, namely Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG Healthineers, and GE Electric Company. They are holding more than 80% share. Factors attributed to this dominance include continuous expenditure on research and development of innovative products and geographical expansion of the product brands. Other players are engaging in collaborative efforts, such as mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Major Industry Developments of this Market Include:

January 2018 – Launch of the next generation mini C-arm imaging was announced by Hologic Inc. This new product is called Fluoroscan Insight FD Mini C-arm and is meant for addressing skeletal health care.

July 2019 – Vascular Institute and the West Virginia University acquired Alphenix 4D CT BY Canaon Medical Systems Inc. for the expansion of interventional procedures and to offer advance patient care in the U.S.



List of the Leading Companies Operating in the C-arms Market are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

GE Healthcare (U.S)

Eurocolumbus s.r.l.(Italy)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

DMS Imaging (France)

ATON GmbH (Ziehm Imaging, Inc. and OrthoScan, Inc.) (Germany)

Hologic, Inc. (U.S)

Other players



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships) Statistics on Hospital Infrastructure and Healthcare Expenditure in U.S. Technological Advancements Pertaining to C-arms Equipment

Global C-arms Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Fixed Mobile Full Size C-arms Mini C-arms Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Orthopedics and Trauma Cardiology Neurology Gastroenterology Oncology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Detector Flat Panel Detector Image Intensifier Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!!!





