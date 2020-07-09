Guggenheim Securities Hires Laurie Coben to Expand Power and Utilities Investment Banking Practice

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Laurie Coben will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director in the Power and Utilities Investment Banking group. Ms. Coben will commence work at Guggenheim this week.



Ms. Coben brings more than three decades of investment banking experience in the power and utilities sector to Guggenheim Securities. Ms. Coben joins Guggenheim from Evercore, where she most recently served as a Senior Managing Director in Power and Utilities Investment Banking. Prior to Evercore, Ms. Coben served in a number of leadership roles at Merrill Lynch and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, including as Co-Head of Energy & Power Investment Banking. Ms. Coben began her investment banking career as a member of the M&A group at Salomon Brothers.

“We are excited to welcome a banker of Laurie’s caliber to our firm,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “Laurie is an investment banking luminary with an extensive track record as a trusted advisor to CEOs and Boards of Directors in the power and utilities sector. Laurie’s long-standing relationships and deep industry knowledge will be highly additive to our leading power and utilities franchise. We look forward to her continued success at Guggenheim.”

Ms. Coben earned her M.B.A from Harvard University and B.A. in history and economics from Colgate University. She will be based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $270 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs .

1Assets under management are as of 03.31.2020 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $69bn.

