ClearOne Names Scott Fike as Associate Vice President and Consultant Liaison, North America

SALT LAKE CITY, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), the leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, is enhancing the comprehensive support services it provides to consulting and engineering firms by appointing industry veteran Scott Fike as Associate Vice President responsible for business development with industry influencers throughout North America.



“ClearOne’s broad range of audio and visual communications solutions are integrated into a variety of critical environments where specialty consulting or engineering firms are providing advice and management of complex deployments,” said ClearOne President and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. “To ensure these influencers have timely support and accuracy in their specification of the ClearOne portfolio, we have added a new position in our sales organization and hired an industry leader in Scott Fike to champion these efforts.”



In this role, Fike will be dedicated to collaborating with architects, designers and engineers to develop and secure ClearOne solution specification in major technology projects. He will also interface internally with sales management, product managers, and executive leadership to align resources throughout influencer-led project sales cycles.



Scott Fike joins ClearOne with over 22 years of professional audiovisual experience. He has recently served as Consultant Liaison for both HARMAN International and Crestron Electronics. Prior to working with manufacturers, Fike spent 12 years as an audiovisual consultant, creating global standards and executing complex construction projects with firms including Waveguide Consulting and CMS Innovative Consultants.

“My background as an audiovisual consultant, including many years spent specifying ClearOne solutions, gives me a unique perspective to the important role influencers play with large enterprise projects,” Fike explained. “My goal is to support these groups in helping them design and deliver superior solutions to end user clients backed by ClearOne’s global organization.”

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

