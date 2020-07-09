Collaboration with Security Service Federal Credit Union Plays Integral Role in Development of MeridianLink’s Newest Collections Solution

Company credits Security Service’s feedback on the XpressCollect system for helping steer development of the scalable and innovative solution for institutions of any size

/EIN News/ -- Costa Mesa, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeridianLink®, developer of the financial industry’s first multi-channel loan and new account origination platform, announced input from San Antonio, Texas, based Security Service Federal Credit Union played a major role in developing its XpressCollect solution that combines scalable, robust functionality with friendly user interface and workflow.

With the same precision as MeridianLink’s best-in-class products for loan and account origination, the newest XpressCollect solution provides a powerful and easy-to-use collection platform to maximize efficiency and minimize cost.

“Collaboration at its finest can lead to solutions we all can find valuable,” said Jay Winslow, executive vice president and chief information officer for Security Service Federal Credit Union. “In working with MeridianLink, we were able to utilize the XpressCollect system to update nearly 1 million records in less than an hour. This will allow us to take our core operations to an even higher level.”

The web-based platform provides unmatched benefits starting with a sleek user interface delivering the ultimate user experience. XpressCollect not only replaces tedious workflows of the past with increased automation, sophisticated analytics and easy-to-use functionality, it also evolves with the financial institution’s operations and goals.

“Input and direction from our friends at Security Service has been invaluable,” said Tim Nguyen, chief strategy officer and vice chairman at MeridianLink. “Building and maintaining strong relationships is the backbone of our mission to provide solutions to accelerate trust and empower people to achieve what matters most. Our launch of XpressCollect will have a tremendous impact for our clients.”

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry’s first multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. The company’s passion for excellence is reflected in its web-based credit reporting, lending and new account opening/deposit technologies, which all enjoy solid reputations as being cutting-edge, reliable and affordable. Based in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink is committed to creating smart solutions that deliver real value. For more information, visit www.meridianlink.com.

About Security Service Federal Credit Union

Security Service Federal Credit Union offers competitive, affordable financial products and services designed to meet the needs of its members. Security Service is an industry-leading financial institution with locations in Texas, Colorado and Utah. The credit union is among the top credit unions in the nation. Security Service strives to be America’s best credit union by enriching the lives of its members with beneficial financial solutions and a lifetime of service excellence. Learn more at www.ssfcu.org or call 1-800-52-SSFCU.

