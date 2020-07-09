Three Part Advisors Acquires Halliburton Investor Relations

Broadens the Scale and Scope of Service Offering

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Part Advisors, LLC (TPA), a leading full-service strategic investor relations advisory firm, today announced that it has acquired Halliburton Investor Relations & Communications (HIR), a strategic investor relations and communications firm.



“We are excited to welcome the HIR team into our organization,” said Dave Mossberg, CEO and Founder of Three Part Advisors. “We share a common set of values and feel this is a great strategic fit that will broaden our scale and scope of services, while reinforcing our commitment to providing superior investor relations advisory services to our clients. Our combination brings together investor relations professionals with decades of experience through multiple economic cycles, across many industries and with multiple areas of expertise. Additionally, as part of the transaction, we acquired Briley Design Group, a full-service graphic design agency. Briley Design Group has a 40-year track record of delivering award-winning graphic design solutions for branding, marketing, investor relations, communications and advertising.”

“Both Three Part Advisors and HIR have known each other for more than a decade and have similar culture and value set, focused on integrity and adding strategic and tangible value to clients,” said Alan Halliburton, Founder and Chairman of HIR. “With more than 1,000 investors attending its IDEAS Conferences annually, Three Part Advisors has built, and is continuously adding to its network of trusted investor relationships. They have done a great job of utilizing their network to help clients offset the decline of sell side support for small and mid-cap companies and take a direct approach to establishing and growing relationships with investment managers throughout the country. I am excited for both our staff and our clients, as we are able to broaden our services and relationships with expanded scale; all while remaining highly focused on providing continued exceptional service.”

To learn more about the comprehensive and diverse communications and design services offerings by visiting https://www.threepartadvisors.com/tpa-and-hir-merge .

About TPA

Three Part Advisors, LLC is a leading full-service strategic investor relations advisory firm. The firm’s programs are designed to help plan, execute and track the key activities that will allow clients to achieve their investor relations goals. TPA has a large and consistently growing base of investor contacts. Annually the firm produces three IDEAS investor conferences ( www.ideasconferences.com ), sponsored by money management firms that collectively manage more than $150 billion in assets. Each conference profiles 50 to 70 companies to an audience of 250 to 400 investors. Unbiased by investment banking fees and/or trading commissions, the firm's IDEAS Conferences have a proven track record built solely on the premise of creating good IDEAS that will outperform over time. For more information visit: www.threepa.com

About HIR

Halliburton Investor Relations & Communications (HIR) is a full-service investor relations and communications firm that partners with client companies to execute proactive, results-driven outreach and communication programs. HIR provides a host of communications services to public companies, private companies and IPOs. Throughout its 30-year history, HIR has been a trusted advisor to corporate clients, delivering a best-in-class approach that is proactive, consistent and measurable. HIR’s wholly owned subsidiary, Briley Design Group (BDG) has been developing creative design solutions that solve communications challenges for four decades. BDG has built a solid reputation for providing exceptional graphic design solutions for branding, marketing, communications and advertising.

Contact: