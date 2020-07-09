Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,986 in the last 365 days.

HMS to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 7, 2020

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: HMSY) today announced it will report financial and operating results for the second quarter and six month periods ending June 30, 2020 on Friday, August 7, 2020 before market open.

The Company’s press release will be released at approximately 5:00 am CT / 6:00 am ET and will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web site at http://investor.hms.com.  Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 7:30 am CT / 8:30 am ET, the details of which are provided below:

WHO: William Lucia, Chairman & CEO
  Jeffrey Sherman, CFO
   
WHEN: Friday, August 7, 2020
  7:30 am CT / 8:30 am ET
   
HOW: Via Webcast: http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations
  By Phone:  dial 877-303-7208 (or 224-357-2389 for international participants)
  Replay by phone will be available for seven days (855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406)
   
REPLAY: The webcast will be archived on the Company's website at:
  http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations 

About HMS

HMS advances the healthcare system by helping healthcare organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping consumers lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of payment accuracy and population health management solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com and follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare.

Contact:
Robert P. Borchert
SVP, Investor Relations
robert.borchert@hms.com
469-284-2140

Primary Logo

You just read:

HMS to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 7, 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.