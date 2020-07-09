Verizon Accelerates 5G-enabled EMS Solutions with New Cohort of its 5G First Responder Lab

/EIN News/ -- What you need to know:

Companies in fourth cohort will focus on 5G-enabled solutions to common challenges along the typical EMS/patient journey

5G’s fast speed, massive bandwidth and low latency could aid autonomous dispatch, tracking and monitoring and more

Applications now being considered for fifth cohort focusing on fire response and situational awareness

NEW YORK, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Verizon’s continued commitment to invest in public safety and support first responders, the company has chosen five companies to take part in the fourth cohort of its 5G First Responder Lab. The companies will work together to accelerate 5G development of solutions to common challenges along the EMS/patient journey from pre-incident and emergency response to treatment and recovery, all powered by Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.

“With the COVID-19 global pandemic, EMS workers on the frontlines are struggling with a heavy workload and oftentimes a lack of vital information at their fingertips,” said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, Public Sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. “Solutions built on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network will put critical information in the hands of EMS workers by enabling innovations like smart dispatching, non-emergent interventions, telehealth and remote diagnostics. We’re excited to see the potentially life-saving solutions developed by these innovators when given access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.”

The companies participating in this cohort include:

Biotricity : Focuses on near real-time remote medical monitoring

Focuses on near real-time remote medical monitoring Rave Mobile Safety : Offers a critical communications and data sharing platform

: Offers a critical communications and data sharing platform DispatchHealth : Provides on-call medical care to your door

: Provides on-call medical care to your door Vuzix : Uses augmented reality to better inform First Responders

: Uses augmented reality to better inform First Responders Visionable : Provides a platform for near real-time medical collaboration

Over the next six months, these companies will have access to Verizon 5G specialists, engineers and Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network to further develop their solutions using 5G’s high speed and ultra-low latency capabilities. The 5G First Responder Lab launched in November 2018 in partnership with Responder Corp. as a first-of-its-kind innovation program to identify promising technology companies, and give them access to 5G technology to test and refine their 5G solutions for public safety. The first three cohorts included 15 startups who tested their developments on 5G Ultra Wideband, including autonomous persistent drones for security and situational awareness, gun detection software using existing municipal cameras, computer vision heads up display for firefighters to see through smoke, and VR training for police officers and EMTs. Verizon continues to explore partnership opportunities with several of these startups.

Verizon is also now accepting applicants for the fifth cohort of its 5G First Responder Lab focused on fire response and situational awareness solutions. The fifth cohort participants will be selected in Q4 2020. Apply here.

Learn more about Verizon 5G Labs and Verizon 5G technology. View previous cohorts of the First Responder Lab by clicking on the Alumni tab here.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media Contacts:

Chris Ashraf

christina.moon.ashraf@verizon.com

201.320.4259

Twitter: @ChrisMoonPR

Najuma Thorpe

najuma.thorpe@verizon.com

732.427.2304

Twitter: @Najuma